Rishabh Pant Climbs New Heights As He Recovers From Car Crash Injuries, Shares Epic Video

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant got involved in a horrific car accident in December 2022. He was travelling from Delhi to his hometown in Uttarakhand when his car collided with a divider on the highway. Pant survived the vehicle crash but sustained serious injuries. He is currently undergoing a rehabilitation program in order to fully recover and get back to playing again for India.

3 things you need to know

Rishabh Pant's Mercedes collided with the divider on the highway near Dehradun and caught fire.

The 25-year-old showed immense courage to get out of the blazing car despite being severely injured.

Pant underwent treatment in Mumbai and is currently taking a rehabilitation program to fully recover.

Rishabh Pant shares an inspiring video amid recovering from car crash injuries

Rishabh Pant is currently recovering from the injuries he sustained in a car accident six months ago. The cricketer took to his official Instagram handle to post an inspiring video, where he could be seen climbing the stairs, displaying significant progress from the time he began his rehabilitation process. This is one of the few such posts Pant has shared on social media in the past several months. Earlier, he posted a video of himself successfully walking without the crutches.

Rishabh Pant made headlines during the IPL 2023 season for making an appearance at the Delhi Capitals' first home game. He met with his teammates and support staff after the match.

With his performances over the past few years, Rishabh Pant has emerged as an instrumental part of Team India, especially in the red-ball format. Most notably, he helped India win the fourth and final Test match against Australia at the Gabba in 2021 to secure their second-ever Test series win on Australian soil.

As of now, Pant has missed out on several important series for Team India and the Delhi Capitals, including the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023, the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League, and the World Test Championship final. The wicketkeeper-batsman will most likely miss the upcoming ACC 50-over Asia Cup and the subsequent ICC Cricket World Cup in October-November.

