India Vs England: Watch Virat Kohli's Epic Reaction As Rishabh Pant Bags A Century

As wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant smashed a remarkable century in the final India Vs England Test series, Indian skipper Virat Kohli's reaction was something that no one could miss. Reacting ecstatically to the Pant's milestone, Kohli was spotted rushing out of the dressing room to applaud the youngster as the whole stadium rose up to laud the 23-year-old.

Kohli running forward to Appreciate Pant.

When is your show idolo?😔 pic.twitter.com/EASAfCVheJ — King 🤴🇮🇹 (@Pran33Th__18) March 5, 2021

Read: Rishabh Pant Reacts To His Century, Reveals He Gets 'license To Kill' Most Of The Times

Read: BCCI Prez Ganguly Touts Rishabh Pant As 'upcoming GOAT' After His Fiery Century Vs England

Rishabh Pant scores a ton

Rishabh Pant not only marked his ton, but he did so in style hitting a maximum across the Narendra Modi Stadium. Sparing no bowler, including England's star Ben Stokes, he smashed a quickfire 100 to topple England's well-earned lead. After missing out the century by inches in his previous innings, Pant finally breached the 100-run mark on Friday evening just before the end of play on Day 2, with support from Washington Sundar who held the other end sternly bringing up his half-century extending India's lead to 71 runs.

Speaking after his knock on Day 2 of the India Vs England Test, Pant said, "The plan was just to build a partnership when I joined Rohit, that was the only thing on my mind. I was thinking I would assess the pitch and then play my shots. If the bowlers are bowling well respect it and take the singles, and that was on my mind. I like to play the situation and I just see the ball and react - that's the USP (unique selling point) of my game."

"The team plan was to get to 206, past the England total, and then get as many runs as possible after that. You have to premeditate reverse-flicks, but if luck is going your way you can take the odd chance. I get the license most of the time, but I have to assess the situation and take the game head on. I like to make the team win and if the crowd is entertained by that, I'm happy," he added.

At the end of today's play, India are 294/7 with Axar Patel and Washington Sundar on the crease and hold a lead of 89 runs.

Read: 'That's My Boy': Rishabh Pant Earns Praise From Sehwag As He Reverse Sweeps Anderson For 4

Read: Sachin Tendulkar Cuts & Drives In The Nets Ahead Of Return To Field In RSWS Vs Bangladesh

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.