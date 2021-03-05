BCCI Prez Ganguly Touts Rishabh Pant As 'upcoming GOAT' After His Fiery Century Vs England

With Rishabh Pant notching up his maiden Test century in India, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Friday heaped praise on the young gun as he helped India gain a dominant position in the final Test against England. The former India captain remarked that it is not the first time that Pant has played an 'unbelievable knock and won't be the last either. Touting him as a 'match winner' for India, Ganguly predicted that Pant would be an 'all time great' in all formats in the coming years.

How good is he? Unbelievable..what a knock under pressure...not the first time and won't be the last time..will be an all time great in all formats in the years to come.keep batting in this aggressive manner .thats why will be match winner and special..@bcci @RishabhPant17 pic.twitter.com/1cRmnSw5ZB — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) March 5, 2021

Pant's fiery knock

After India's top order crumbled against England in the fourth Test, Rishabh Pant took the crease to stitch an important partnership with lone-standing warrior Rohit Sharma. However, after the Indian opener was dismissed, Pant unleashed himself upon the visitors as he spared no bowler. The explosive batsman smashed 2 sixes and 13 fours as he notched up his maiden Test century in India on day 2 of the final Test against England.

Pant, who was on song, reverse swept James Anderson just when he had got the new ball in his hand. The youngster played the gutsy shot and was rewarded as well, as the ball rushed towards boundary overslip. Pant's reverse sweep earned him praise from former India explosive opener Virender Sehwag - who is also known for his fiery and fearless knocks. The former India cricketer took to Twitter to express joy as Pant brought up his century with a six - something that Sehwag himself was famous for.

Sundar notches a silent 50

Pant's fiery knock, not only helped India gain a lead in the first innings of the game, but also tired out the English bowlers which could be seen as the visitor's constantly missed out on their lines and lengths. However, the wicketkeeper-batsman was eventually dismissed by Rishabh Pant right after scoring his century. While Pant wreaked havoc from one end, Washington Sundar played a silent inning from the other end holding the fortress after India's top order crumbled. Sundar also brought up his half-century extending India's lead to 71 runs. At the end of play on day 2, India are 294/7 with Axar Patel and Washington Sundar on the crease and hold a lead of 89 runs.

