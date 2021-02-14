Shane Warne Feels His 157-run Guess For England Is On Track As India Rip Visitors Apart

Former Australian spinner Shane Warne predicted England to be bowled out for 157 runs in their first innings at Chennai on Sunday in the 2nd Test as India grabbed four wickets before lunch leaving the visitors at 39 runs. Warne noted that India had lost their last seven wickets for just 81 runs and remarked that the easy job for England was over. The Australian spin legend revealed that he had predicted India to reach 359 runs at the end of the innings had the tailenders struck partnerships with Rishabh Pant. Taking to Twitter, Warne remarked that the fun had begun for the visitors as spinners Axar Patel and Ashwin wreaked havoc.

READ | England Suffer Early Setback After Dismissing India For 329 In Chennai, Lose Burns For 0

The easy job is done for Eng. Now the fun begins. India lost it’s last 7 wickets for 81 runs. I was 30 runs over for India’s 1st innings (should have been closer to my 359 - if the tail hung in with Pant). How many runs Eng in their 1st innings ? Remember my guess was 157 !!!!! — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) February 14, 2021

READ | India Vs England: Michael Vaughan Concedes Defeat In 2nd Test Even Before End Of Day 1

Debutant Axar Patel had the dream start to his test career as he dismissed England skipper and in-form batsman Joe Root. Ravichandran Ashwin struck twice to remove Dom Sibley and Daniel Lawrence, handing India the advantage right before going into lunch on Day 2. India will be eyeing to bowl out England by the end of Day 2 in order to gain a firmer grip on the Test and to secure a victory.

England suffered an early setback on Day 2 of the second Test at Chepauk after losing opener Rory Burns in the third ball of their innings as Ishant Sharma struck early for India in the first session. Resuming play on Sunday at 300, Rishabh Pant remained unbeaten at 58 runs as he led India to 329 runs before they were bowled out. While Moeen Ali picked two wickets off his first over in the day, India's innings were wrapped up by pacer Olly Stone as he dismissed Kuldeep and Siraj. England are at 16 runs at the loss of one wicket in seven overs - with Ashwin and Ishant Sharma starting the proceedings for India at the time of the publishing of this story.

READ | India Vs England: Rohit Sharma Hits 7th Test 100 As India Regain Grip After Early Collapse

India dominate proceedings on Day 1

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, opener Rohit Sharma (161) and Ajinkya Rahane batted well on a difficult surface after the hosts had lost their top-order even before breaching the three-figure mark. After both the set batsmen were dismissed, it appeared as if India would suffer a batting collapse after Ravichandran Ashwin also followed with just 13 runs to his name. Nonetheless, Pant had other ideas as he went after the English bowlers. He was unbeaten at 33 including five boundaries and a maximum as India's scorecard read 300/6 at stumps on Day 1. This is a must-win contest for Team India in order to stay alive in the four-match series. More importantly, the Virat Kohli-led side cannot afford to lose another match in this series as it will end their chances of playing the ICC World Test Championship final at the 'Mecca of Cricket' Lord's between June 18-22 against New Zealand.

READ | India Vs England: Axar Patel Makes Test Debut, Kuldeep In XI; India Opt To Bat At Chennai

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.