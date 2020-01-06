Rishabh Pant Shares Comical Workout Video With Yuzvendra Chahal And Nick Webb; Watch Clip

India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, who has been at the receiving end because of his below-par performances with the gloves, is working on his fitness for the national side's upcoming matches. The young wicketkeeper was in Guwahati where the first Twenty20 International (T20I) of the three-match series between India and Sri Lanka ended up being abandoned due to rain. Pant posted a hilarious video on Twitter where he can be seen doing some boxing practice with India's strength and conditioning coach, Nick Webb.

In the second part of the video, Yuzvendra Chahal can be seen getting some boxing practice with the coach from New Zealand. However, things went crazy when Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson with Pant held Webb while Chahal ends up landing some blows on the boxing coach. Rishabh Pant captioned the video "During Workout vs After Workout".

Rishabh Pant's Twitter video

During After Workout Vs Workout pic.twitter.com/OSaoxPu3YG — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) January 4, 2020

Rishabh Pant to work under specialist coach: MSK Prasad

Chief selector MSK Prasad said that a specialist will be employed to help Pant improve his wicketkeeping skills. Recently, Pant had worked under former India keeper Kiran More, seeking to improve his glovework. The 22-year-old was slammed by fans for spilling a few chances in the 3rd and final ODI against the West Indies in the recently concluded series which India clinched 2-1.

While he has been consistently backed by team management, it has come to the conclusion that Pant needs special attention. Pant has also been criticized for his failure to perform consistently at the top level. Home crowds chanted MS Dhoni's name when the Delhi star had an ordinary outing behind the wickets in the recent series against Bangladesh and the West Indies.

