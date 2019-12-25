Rishabh Pant Celebrates Christmas With Mentor Mahendra Singh Dhoni In Dubai

Rishabh Pant had an impressive outing with the bat in the recently concluded ODI series against West Indies where India had registered a 2-1 win. He had scored 71 and a quickfire 35 in the first two games while suffering a setback in the series-decider. Chief selector MSK Prasad had said that a specialist coach will be employed to help Rishabh Pant to improve his wicket-keeping skills after the Indian squad for T20Is against Sri Lanka was announced. Meanwhile, the youngster seemed to be in a jolly mood while holidaying abroad with a very special person.

Rishabh Pant celebrates Christmas with MS Dhoni in Dubai

The current wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant was spotted celebrating Christmas with the veteran wicket-keeper batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni in Dubai. The duo was also accompanied by two other people who are the 2011 World Cup-winning captain's friends. The image was posted by Pant on social media. He also wished everyone a Happy Christmas and wrote that may the festive season bring peace, joy, and happiness to all.

'MSD' echoes as netizens give a unanimous verdict

Netizens resounded just one name as ICC asked them to name their favourite skipper of the decade and it was no surprise as MS Dhoni's name dominated the comments section on Twitter. As the decade is drawing to an end, ICC took to social media to ask their fans who was their favourite skipper of the decade and in turn received an overwhelming response from the fans, who filled the comments section with MSD. Earlier, ICC had asked the fans to name their favourite moment of the decade for which majority of the fans had revealed that it was Dhoni hitting a six in the finals of the World Cup in 2011 to help India lift the cup after 28 years. While Dhoni has been on a break from international cricket ever since India's exit from the World Cup, the wicketkeeper-batsman has also made it clear that he would answer queries about his future only after January 2020.

