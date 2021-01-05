VVS Laxman Gives A Befitting Reply To Experts For Ruling India Out Post Adelaide Debacle

Former Indian Test specialist VVS Laxman has said that Team India have given a 'fitting reply' to Australia by registering a famous win in the Boxing Day Test match that was contested at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground just 10 days after their dismal performance in the first Test at the Adelaide Oval where the Men In Blue were restricted to 36/9 which is now their lowest total in red-ball cricket.

'Fitting reply': VVS Laxman

“Well, I think, see a lot can be talked off the field but I think the reply, and a very fitting reply has been given by the Indian Team. It’s obvious that once you’re bowled out for 36, various Cricket experts will think that Virat Kohli leaving the series and Shami being ruled out, the Indian team could sort off disintegrate and could result in very poor outings in the remainder of the series but credit to the entire team, support staff, the way they bounced back positively. I would say to my viewer friends and experts, never rule out anything, especially not the Indian Cricket Team,” said the former middle-order batsman while interacting on on Star Sports show Cricket Connected.

Why was the Boxing Day win so special for India?

What really made the win at the MCG stand out was the fact that India were without the services of regular skipper Virat Kohli and frontline pacer Mohammed Shami in the second Test. While Kohli had flown back to India on paternity leave, Shami was ruled out for the remainder of the Test series after suffering a wrist fracture while batting during the second innings of the Adelaide Test.

Stand-in-captain Ajinkya Rahane successfully led the team from the front with an impactful 112 on a difficult MCG wicket for which he was also adjudged the Man of the Match for his outstanding knock.

At the same time, a few experts, as well as cricket pundits, had written India off by saying that the hosts will comfortably end up whitewashing the Border-Gavaskar Trophy holders in the four-match series.

Who will gain the upper hand at the SCG?

The focus now shifts towards the third Test match that will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday i.e. January 7, 2021. Both teams will be hoping to secure the four-match series by winning the SCG Test. The winner of this contest will ensure that they at least do not end up losing the Test series.

