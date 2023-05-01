Sonnet Cricket Club based in the Sri Venkateswara College in New Delhi and founded by the Dronacharya Awardee coach Tarak Sinha can no longer be able to function from the institution from the coming Monday. The incident happened when the college administration didn’t renew the agreement with the club. It had been operating in the college since the year 2000. The club has produced cricketers like Indian cricketers like Rishabh Pant, LSG batsman Ayush Badoni and Mumbai Indians player Hrithik Shokeen.

Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant was absolutely disheartened and said hearing the news and urged the administration of Sri Venkateswara College to reconsider their decision.

"It is so disheartening to see my club that has produced so many international cricketers over the years and continues to do so has been served an eviction notice. It played a major role in shaping my cricketing career and many more like me. This is like a home for all of us", Rishabh Pany said in a tweet.

Rishabh Pant disheartened by the eviction of Sonnet Cricket Club

"We have always followed the rules set by the college. I would like to request the governing bodies of Venkateshwara College to reconsider this as Sonnet club is not just a club, it’s like a heritage institution and a home for so many budding cricketers", Rishabh Pant further tweeted.

Apart from Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Shikhar Dhawan, Anjum Chopra, Ashish Nehra, Manoj Prabhakar, Aakash Chopra, and Raman Lamba are some of the notable alumni of the Sonnet Cricket Club.