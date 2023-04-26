Rishabh Pant Starts Rehab At NCA Bangalore, Shares Update On His Recovery

Young India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has started his rehabilitation period at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. Pant shared a glimpse of the same on his Instagram handle wherein he is seen lying on the bed and a medical expert from the NCA is having a look at his leg injury.

Rishabh Pant met with a deadly car accident in December month last year and is expected to remain out of the cricketing action for at least a year. Pant is being monitored by the medical team of the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute in Mumbai. Rishabh underwent surgery in January this month for the ligament tear he faced after the deadly car accident. He is expected to undergo another surgery. The Board of Control for Cricket in India is also monitoring the medical status of the left-handed batsman.

Rishabh Pant begins rehab at NCA, Bengaluru

Rishabh Pant often posts updates on his injury and also the activities he does to recover on his official social media handle. Pant was recently seen witnessing the match of his IPL team Delhi Capitals against Gujarat Titans in New Delhi earlier this year. Rishabh also went to meet his fellow team players in Bengaluru ahead of their match against Royal Challengers Bangalore last week.

Rishabh Pant had been in tremendous form before he got injured and is also expected to miss the World Test Championship final, Asia Cup 2023, and the ICC ODI Men's Cricket World Cup in October and November this year. Pant's absence had been a huge setback for Team India and they still have not been able to find a like-to-like replacement for the wicketkeeper-batsman.

Apart from Team India, Delhi Capitals which was led by Rishabh Pant is also missing his services and has looked off-color in the recent edition of the Indian Premier League. Capitals are being captained by David Warner and till now they have only been able to win two of the seven matches they have played and also suffered defeats in their five back-to-back matches.

The Capitals however have won two back-to-back matches and have also broken their losing streak but in the absence of Rishabh Pant their batting lineup doesn't look as strong as it was and also the bowlers especially Anrich Nortje have disappointed till now with his performance.