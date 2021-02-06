Rohit Sharma Imitates Offie Harbhajan Singh's Bowling Action On Day 2 Of Chennai Test

Rohit Sharma has no hesitation in clearing the fence with ease when he has the bat in hand but, he also ended up making a huge impact with the ball in hand on Day 2 of the first Test against England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

No, he did not pick up a wicket and has been wicketless so far in the first innings. However, it was his hilarious imitation of one of the Indian team's frontline spinners that stood out the most.

Rohit Sharma imitates Harbhajan Singh

The Chennai wicket has been helpful for the batsmen on the first two days of the contest and therefore, Indian skipper Virat Kohli might have considered giving some rest to his frontline bowlers and thought of making the part-timers bowl a few overs and even Rohit happens to be a part-timer as well. Nonetheless, little did the viewers know what was in store for them.

During one of the overs that was bowled by the 'Hitman', English Test skipper Joe Root took a stance to face him and Sharma took everyone by surprise as he imitated his Indian and former Mumbai Indians team-mate as well as veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh.

Watch the video of Rohit imitating Bhajji's bowling action here.

Even though this hilarious action might have taken others by surprise, Root ensured that he did not get carried away by it as he brilliantly worked the ball towards long-on for a single.

Rohit sharma bowling like harbhajan singh during first test #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/vmMluBwDiK — Ashish Yadav (@ashishcricket24) February 6, 2021

Joe Root's double century puts England on top in 1st innings

The elegant number three batsman has led his team from the front by batting responsibly after the visitors won the toss and decided to bat first. Even though, he did look a bit uncomfortable when he started, it was just a matter of time before he brought his A-game forward once he was set as the 30-year-old toyed around with Team India's famed bowling attack.

Root, who is featuring in his 100th Test match for England was rewarded for his grit & determination as he notched up his fifth double-century in the longest format. He was eventually dismissed for 218 after being trapped plumb in front of the wicket by Shahbaz Nadeem.

England are 555/8 at stumps on Day 2.

