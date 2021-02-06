Shahbaz Nadeem Gets The Better Of Ben Stokes After Having A Chat With Skipper Virat Kohli

Shahbaz Nadeem who was being taken to the cleaners by all-rounder Ben Stokes had the last laugh when he ended up dismissing a well-set middle-order batsman on Day 2 of the first Test match between India and England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

However, what really stood out here was that the ball before the southpaw's dismissal, Nadeem was seen having a chat with skipper Virat Kohli and it is possibly Kohli's brilliant piece of advice that might have paid off.

Kohli's advice does the trick

It so happened that Stokes had started off his innings slowly but then went after the Indian bowlers once he rediscovered his rhythm. During his explosive knock, the New Zealand-born cricketer had also targeted the left-arm spinner with conventional and reverse sweeps, and for once it seemed as if he had no problems in tackling the spinners and that is when the leggie turns towards his captain Virat Kohli for help.

How Nadeem succeeded in getting the better of Stokes?

After a small discussion, the leggie came back to bowl. He bowled a fuller one around off stump and a well-set Stokes gets carried away by that delivery and attempted to play a slog sweep. Nonetheless, he ended up mistiming it completely as the ball went up in the air and for once it appeared as if Cheteshwar Pujara would end up taking an easy catch at backward square leg.

But, there was almost a twist in the tale. Pujara ended up fumbling the ball in the first attempt and it looked as if the ball would fall on the ground after slipping away from his hands. Nevertheless, the number three Test batsman showed a great presence of mind and ensured that he ended up completing the catch in the second attempt without any further hiccups.

Joe Root's double century puts England on top in 1st innings

The elegant number three batsman has led his team from the front by batting responsibly after the visitors won the toss and decided to bat first. Even though, he did look a bit uncomfortable when he started, it was just a matter of time before he brought his A-game forward once he was set as the 30-year-old toyed around with Team India's famed bowling attack.

Root, who is featuring in his 100th Test match for England was rewarded for his grit & determination as he notched up his fifth double-century in the longest format. He was eventually dismissed for 218 after being trapped plumb in front of the wicket by Shahbaz Nadeem.

England are 555/8 at stumps on Day 2.

