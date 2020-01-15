Rishabh Pant Under Observation After Suffering Concussion, Confirms BCCI

Wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant who has suffered a concussion after being hit on the helmet while trying to pull Australian cricketer Pat Cummins' bouncer, is under observation at the moment. The incident took place in the first innings in the first ODI between India and Australia after Pant was dismissed off Pat Cummins' delivery in the 43rd over. What came as a concern was that KL Rahul took over the gloves from India's first choice Rishabh Pant.

BCCI apprised about the same and stated that Pant's progress will be assessed overnight.

"Rishabh Pant is under observation at the moment. His progress will be tracked overnight. A specialist has been consulted and an update will be given accordingly," BCCI said in a statement.

In the first ODI, Australian openers David Warner and Aaron Finch's centuries paved way for the Aussies to register an easy victory over India. The two teams will next lock horns in the second ODI on January 17.

Rishabh Pant Loses His Wicket In The Most Unluckiest Manner

Rishabh Pant was dismissed in an unfortunate manner just when it seemed like he would help India in getting to a respectable total against Australia during the first ODI at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday.

This had happened in the 44th over which was bowled by Pat Cummins. On the second ball, Cummins had bowled a rising delivery as Pant looked to play a pull shot. However, the youngster was completely beaten by the pace and bounce as the ball hit the edge of his bat, struck him on the helmet and went straight to Ashton Agar who was stationed at point.

Meanwhile, the young wicket-keeper batsman took a single as the umpire had not ruled him out till that point. However, he then changed the decision after getting a confirmation from the square-leg umpire as Pant's solid innings of a 33-ball 28 came to an end

(With Inputs from ANI)

(image credits: PTI)