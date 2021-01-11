Rishabh Pant's 97 Draws Virender Sehwag Comparisons On Twitter, Rattles Australia: WATCH

After the Australian team posted an enormous total of 407 for the Indian team in the ongoing India vs Australia 3rd Test at Sydney, it became imperative for the visitors to come up with a spirited performance with the bat. With the home team's fiery bowling attack up against the injury-marred visitors, the Ajinkya Rahane-led side had their back to the walls after losing an early wicket on Day 5. Rishabh Pant walked in to bat after Rahane's dismissal and shifted the momentum in India's favour with a valorous knock.

India vs Australia 3rd Test: Pant shows resolute with Virender Sehwag-esque performance

Chasing the imposing total was always going to be an uphill task for the Indian team. The side got off to a promising start after openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill battled out the opening burst of the Australian pace bowlers with a resolute partnership of 71. Rishabh Pant, who suffered an elbow injury in the first innings of the match, was promoted up the order and he came into bat ahead of Test specialist Hanuma Vihari.

ALSO READ | Rishabh Pant Creates Another BIG All-time Record, Fans Shocked As MS Dhoni Left Behind

Rishabh Pant and Cheteshwar Pujara orchestrated a stellar 148-run partnership and put pressure on the home side with their spectacular batting. The wicketkeeper-batsman played phenomenally and adopted the counter-attacking strategy to gain an edge over the formidable bowling attack. The player was scoring runs at a frantic pace and scored a blistering 97 off just 118 deliveries.

ALSO READ | Rishabh Pant Rattles Aussies? Steve Smith ANGERS Indian Fans, Accused Of Cheating: WATCH

While red-ball cricket is the ultimate test of a cricketer's temperament, the 23-year-old successfully showcased how scoring runs briskly even in the longer format can have a significant impact on the opposition's mindset. The southpaw was given a reprieve by Tim Paine on two occasions, and he made the most of the opportunity. Australia finally earned a breakthrough after toiling hard as Rishabh Pant was undone by Nathan Lyon. The youngster's aggressive approach also drew comparisons with former Indian batting star Virender Sehwag.

ALSO READ | Tim Paine Trolled With 'babysitting' Jibe By Fans After Dropping Rishabh Pant TWICE At SCG

Opening batsman Virender Sehwag's success in red-ball cricket can be credited to his fearless approach at the top of the order. Similarly, Rishabh Pant also is hailed for his striking abilities. The wicketkeeper was under the radar for his glovework in the match. However, he proved his mettle with the bat on yet another occasion and shifted the momentum in his team's favour with a gutsy knock.

ALSO READ | Krunal Pandya Abusing & Misbehaving With Me: Deepak Hooda Fires Angry Mail; BCA To Probe

Rishabh Pant 97: The 23-year-old defies injury to make a significant impact

Image source: ICC Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.