Rishabh Pant Creates Another BIG All-time Record, Fans Shocked As MS Dhoni Left Behind

Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant seems to be on a record-breaking spree as he achieved yet another milestone after scoring a blistering 97 on the final day of the India vs Australia 3rd Test. The southpaw had recently gone past Sir Viv Richards to claim a monumental record. Pant, who scored 36 runs in the first innings, made a record of scoring the most consecutive 25+ scores as a visiting batsman Down Under.

Rishabh Pant creates history by leaving MS Dhoni and Syed Kirmani behind

West Indies batting legen Sir Viv Richards held the record alongside Wally Hammond (England) and Rusi Surti (India) who had crossed the 25-run mark on eight occasions on the trot but Pant went one step ahead and registered his ninth consecutive 25+ score in Australia. What is fascinating is that the youngster from India achieved such a glorious feat at the age of 23.

Now, Pant has become the Indian wicket-keeper with most runs in Australia as he overtook former Indian stumper Syed Kirmani. The dynamic batsman now has 487 runs in Tests in Australia across just 10 innings. On the other hand, Kirmani held the record previously with 471 runs to his name in 17 innings. Notably, former Indian captain and gloveman MS Dhoni has 318 runs in Australia in 18 innings. Incidentally, Pant also become the highest scoring Asian wicketkeeper-batsman in Tests in Australia.

Fans were shocked as Pant left greats like Dhoni and Kirmani behind at such a young age. Several reactions poured in as netizens expressed their amazement at the stat and lauded Pant. Here's a look at a few reactions.

Meanwhile, Pant, who suffered an elbow injury during the first innings, was promoted in the batting order ahead of Hanuma Vihari. The young stumper came in to bat at No.6 after Indian skipper Ajinkya Rahane was dismissed by Nathan Lyon early on Day 5. Pant looked a little nervous during the initial part of his innings but once he got his eye, there was no stopping the dynamic batsman. The left-hander then took on the Australian bowlers as he played some attacking cricket and displayed the wide range of shots he possesses.

In no time, Pant reached his fifty and carried on with his natural strokeplay. The 23-year-old was just three runs away from a stunning century and that's when he decided to reach the landmark with a big shot which brought about his downfall for 97. The Rishabh Pant 97 knock was laced with twelve fours and three towering sixes.

The Lyon roars!



India vs Australia live score update

Meanwhile, after Pant departed for a well-made 97, all eyes were on Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari who had around 45 overs to survive. However, Pujara was dismissed by Josh Hazlewood for 77, leaving two new batsmen at the crease in the form of Vihari and R Ashwin. At the time of publishing this article, India's scoreboard read 279/5 after 95 overs. Vihari is batting on 4 whereas Ashwin is unbeaten on 6. India need another 128 runs to win in 38 overs whereas Australia need five wickets to take the lead in the series.

