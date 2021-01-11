Tim Paine Trolled With 'babysitting' Jibe By Fans After Dropping Rishabh Pant TWICE At SCG

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant showcased why he is considered to be one of the prominent choices in the playing eleven in overseas Test matches on yet another occasion. The left-hander, who was criticized highly for his glovework in the ongoing India vs Australia 3rd Test match at Sydney, made amends with a spirited knock with the bat. In spite of an elbow injury, the player came up with a lion-hearted performance when his team required it the most.

India vs Australia 3rd Test: Indian fans mock Tim Paine with 'babysitting' jibe after Pant's knock

The Australian side had an upper hand in the all-important third Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after they an imposing 407-run target for the visitors. Chasing such an enormous score for India in the fourth innings of the Test match against a formidable bowling attack was going to be a challenging task. However, the team's middle-order showcased grit and determination on the placid wicket after a strong foundation by the openers.

Rishabh Pant stepping out to bat despite an injury speaks volumes about the youngster's character. The 23-year-old put pressure on the home team with his confidence and built a stellar 148-run partnership with Cheteshwar Pujara. The southpaw missed out on a well-deserved century and was ultimately dismissed for a well-made 97.

The babysitting banter between Tim Paine and Rishabh Pant entertained the fans during India's previous visit to Australia. However, little did the Australian captain know that the same would come back to haunt him in the India vs Australia 3rd Test match. On the crucial 5th day of the penultimate Test match of the series, Tim Paine gave Rishabh Pant a reprieve on multiple occasions as he dropped the batsman's catch twice. The 36-year-old was mercilessly trolled by the Indian fans on social media post Pant's stellar outing with the bat.

Paine shouldn't get babysitting offer... He is too bad for it... #Ausvsindia #INDvsAUS — Kishore ( I N ) (@KishoreCricnSci) January 11, 2021

Not sure if Pant will trust Paine with the babysitting duties 🥳🤣 #AusvInd — Saqsham (@Saqsham1) January 11, 2021

Well Paine is paying back Pant for his babysitting 👶duties 2 years ago😉 #AUSvIND — Satyajeet Panda (@TruthiswhatIsay) January 11, 2021

Tim Paine paying Rishab Pant for babysitting by dropping his catches 🤣🤣#INDvsAUS — Gharlock Homes (@monsieurparrot) January 11, 2021

Rishabh Pant stats in Test matches

The youngster has earned a reputation of being a swashbuckling batsman and has played a number of fiery knocks for the Indian cricket team in the longer format. The player also is the first wicketkeeper from India to score a century in both Australia and England. Prior to the Sydney Test, Rishabh Pant had scored 843 runs in 14 Test matches for the country with an impressive average of 38.3 with two centuries and two half-centuries to his name.

