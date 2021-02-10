Road Safety World Series 2021 To Have Unacademy As Title Sponsors, Jio As Digital Partners

There was a significant buzz around the Road Safety World series considering the star-studded line-ups of the participating teams. While the competition had to be halted after just four matches due to the COVID-19 situation in the country, the organisers have confirmed their plans of completing the tournament this year. Unacademy and Jio also have come on board as title sponsors and digital partners respectively for the league.

With celebrated players like Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Brian Lara, Jonty Rhodes, and many more scheduled to take the field in the Road Safety World Series 2021, the tournament has emerged to be a lucrative prospect for the sponsors. India's Bangalore-based online education technology company Unacademy has announced its association with the competition, and it will serve as the title sponsor for this edition.

Teams from India, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies, and Australia will participate in the competition, where yesteryear superstars will battle it out for the ultimate championship. The T20 tournament was organised with the motive to spread road safety awareness in India. Apart from the Unacademy app's title sponsorship, telecom giant Jio will be the digital partner for the competition. Fans will also be able to enjoy the live-action of the matches on Jio along with on VOOT, whereas the live telecast of the games will be made available on COLORS Cineplex, COLORS Kannada Cinema, and DD Sports.

Legendary Indian batsman Sunil Gavaskar will retain his position as the commissioner of the league, whereas Sachin Tendulkar, who also is the captain of the India Legends team, will be the brand ambassador. All the fixtures of the Road Safety World Series 2021 will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. The Road Safety World Series 2021 will begin on March 2.

Road Safety World Series T20 is back at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur from 2nd to 21st March!! #waitisover 🏏 Stay tuned for more updates #unacademyroadsafetyworldseries #roadsafetyworldseries #ursws #unacademyroadsafetyworldseries2021 pic.twitter.com/0MBJSH0Fmb — Road Safety World Series (@RSWorldSeries) February 9, 2021

The Unacademy app is also one of the frontrunners to replace VIVO as the title sponsors of the upcoming IPL 2021. According to recent reports, the Chinese smartphone brand VIVO is looking for a way out from the competition by transferring the IPL sponsorship rights to interested parties, having backed out of the 2020 edition of the tournament. As per sources, Indian fantasy sports platform, Dream11 and edu-tech start-up Unacademy are the frontrunners to bag the IPL sponsors rights.

