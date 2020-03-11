Virender Sehwag Trolls Sachin Tendulkar For Bowling First In Road Safety World Series Game

Cricket fans have been taking a trip down memory lane since last Saturday when the Road Safety World Series began in Mumbai. The almost two-week long tournament has been seeing the return of multiple cricket legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Brian Lara as they take the field, one more time. Virender Sehwag, however, has not been happy with his captain Sachin Tendulkar. Find out why.

ALSO READ | Sachin Tendulkar posts heartfelt message for India Women post T20 WC Final loss

Road Safety World Series: Virender Sehwag feels the strain of fielding after Tendulkar elects to bowl first again

On Tuesday, the India Legends team won the toss against the Sri Lankan legends and Sachin Tendulkar elected to bowl again. Talking to the broadcast team of the match after the toss, Virender Sehwag humorously expressed his unhappiness with Tendulkar for electing to field first again. Sehwag light-heartedly ranted about how fielding a whole 20 overs is very taxing on his body as he is not used to regular cricketing action. Sehwag's slowness was visible in the first match where India played the West Indies.

ALSO READ | 'Always a privilege': Sachin Tendulkar gets nostalgic as he wishes Sir Viv Richards

However, Viru's slow fielding and the exhaustion that it causes him has not affected the way that he bats. In the first match against the West Indies, Virender Sehwag scored a match-winning 74* off 57 deliveries and helped the Indian Legends to get to a convincing victory. In the second match, Sehwag could only score three runs while chasing Sri Lanka's 138. But Irfan Pathan's 57* blitz at the end of the innings helped India Legends get a second victory under their belt.

ALSO READ | Virender Sehwag heaps praise on Indian eves despite loss in the summit clash

India Legends will now face South Africa Legends in Match No.6 at Pune and then proceed to face Australia Legends in Match 10 also at Pune. The final of the tournament will be played at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai on March 22. Here is the full squad for the Indian team playing the tournament.

Sachin Tendulkar (captain), Sameer Dighe (wicketkeeper), Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Mohammad Kaif, Zaheer Khan, Irfan Pathan, Munaf Patel, Pragyan Ojha, Manpreet Gony, Sanjay Bangar, Abey Kuruvilla and Sairaj Bahutule.

ALSO READ | Virender Sehwag comes up with a 'Hatke' congratulatory message for the Indian eves