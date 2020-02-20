Road Safety World Series Teams, Final Squads And Legends To Watch Out For

Some of the legendary names in the cricket world will take centre stage once again. They are all gearing up for the Road Safety World Series (a T20 tournament). The tournament will be played in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune from March 7 to March 22 with 5 countries battling it out for top honours. The finals will be played at Brabourne Stadium on March 22. Tickets for all the matches will be available at BookMyShow.
The 16-day tournament will feature 5 teams which includes India Legends, West Indies Legends, Australia Legends, South Africa Legends and Sri Lanka Legends. They'll be facing against each other in a total of 11 matches spread across three venues.
The official @indialegends1 squad, led by master blaster @sachin_rt is here and it looks mad exciting! Who is your favourite desi legend of the lot? #UnacademyRoadSafetyWorldSeries#YehJungHaiLegendary🏏 #LegendsAreBack #RSWS #T20 #Cricket #RoadToSafety #March2020 #IndiaLegends pic.twitter.com/HrUKDzj302— Road Safety World Series (@RSWorldSeries) February 20, 2020
Now here's a team to watch out for at the @RSWorldSeries, which starts on March 7! Presenting the official squad of @IndiesLegends, headed by @BrianLara. #UnacademyRoadSafetyWorldSeries #YehJungHaiLegendary🏏#LegendsAreBack #T20 #Cricket #RoadToSafety #WestIndiesLegends pic.twitter.com/LzezrLUsmD— Road Safety World Series (@RSWorldSeries) February 20, 2020
Presenting the official squad of @LegendsSri, led by skipper Tillakaratne Dilshan! #UnacademyRoadSafetyWorldSeries#YehJungHaiLegendary🏏 #LegendsAreBack #RSWS #T20 #Cricket #RoadToSafety #March2020 #Legends pic.twitter.com/PsGRwTc2OO— Road Safety World Series (@RSWorldSeries) February 19, 2020
Binga @brettlee_58 will lead the @AustraliaLegen1 squad at the @RSWorldSeries! Here are the Aussie legends who will once again take the field. Which player will you cheer for? #UnacademyRoadSafetyWorldSeries#YehJungHaiLegendary🏏 #LegendsAreBack #RSWS #T20 #Cricket #RoadToSafety pic.twitter.com/HpxK2jyrEs— Road Safety World Series (@RSWorldSeries) February 19, 2020
Squad: Jonty Rhodes (C), Andrew Butch James, Andrew Hall, Garnett John Peter Kruger, J Rudolph, Albie Morkel, JJ Van Der Wath, Neil Rhodes, Lance Klusener, Martin Van Jaarsveld, Morne Van Wyk, Paul Harris, Ryan McLaren
The series will include former international cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan, Brian Lara, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Brett Lee, Brad Hodge, Jonty Rhodes, Muttiah Muralitharan, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Ajantha Mendis and many more.
March 7: India Legends vs West Indies Legends, 7:00 PM IST, Wankhede
March 8: Australia Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends, 7:00 PM IST, Wankhede
March 10: India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends,7:00 PM IST, DY Patil (Navi Mumbai)
March 11: West Indies Legends vs South Africa Legends, 7:00 PM IST, DY Patil (Navi Mumbai)
March 13: South Africa Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends,7:00 PM IST, DY Patil (Navi Mumbai)
March 14: India Legends vs South Africa Legends, 7:00 PM IST, MCA Stadium (Pune)
March 16: Australia Legends vs West Indies Legends,7:00 PM IST, MCA Stadium (Pune)
March 17: West Indies Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends, 7:00 PM IST, MCA Stadium (Pune)
March 19: Australia Legends vs South Africa Legends, 7:00 PM IST, DY Patil (Navi Mumbai)
March 20: India Legends vs Australia Legends, 7:00 PM IST, MCA Stadium (Pune)
March 22: Final, 7:00 PM IST, Brabourne Stadium (Mumbai)
