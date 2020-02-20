Road Safety World Series Teams, Final Squads And Legends To Watch Out For

Some of the legendary names in the cricket world will take centre stage once again. They are all gearing up for the Road Safety World Series (a T20 tournament). The tournament will be played in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune from March 7 to March 22 with 5 countries battling it out for top honours. The finals will be played at Brabourne Stadium on March 22. Tickets for all the matches will be available at BookMyShow.

Road Safety World Series teams: Here are the participants

The 16-day tournament will feature 5 teams which includes India Legends, West Indies Legends, Australia Legends, South Africa Legends and Sri Lanka Legends. They'll be facing against each other in a total of 11 matches spread across three venues.

Road Safety World Series teams: India Legends

Road Safety World Series teams: West Indies Legends

Road Safety World Series teams: Sri Lanka Legends

Road Safety World Series teams: Australia Legends

Road Safety World Series teams: South Africa Legends

Squad: Jonty Rhodes (C), Andrew Butch James, Andrew Hall, Garnett John Peter Kruger, J Rudolph, Albie Morkel, JJ Van Der Wath, Neil Rhodes, Lance Klusener, Martin Van Jaarsveld, Morne Van Wyk, Paul Harris, Ryan McLaren

Road Safety World Series teams: Legends to watch out for

The series will include former international cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan, Brian Lara, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Brett Lee, Brad Hodge, Jonty Rhodes, Muttiah Muralitharan, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Ajantha Mendis and many more.

Road Safety World Series teams: Check out the time table for Road Safety World Series

March 7: India Legends vs West Indies Legends, 7:00 PM IST, Wankhede

March 8: Australia Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends, 7:00 PM IST, Wankhede

March 10: India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends,7:00 PM IST, DY Patil (Navi Mumbai)

March 11: West Indies Legends vs South Africa Legends, 7:00 PM IST, DY Patil (Navi Mumbai)

March 13: South Africa Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends,7:00 PM IST, DY Patil (Navi Mumbai)

March 14: India Legends vs South Africa Legends, 7:00 PM IST, MCA Stadium (Pune)

March 16: Australia Legends vs West Indies Legends,7:00 PM IST, MCA Stadium (Pune)

March 17: West Indies Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends, 7:00 PM IST, MCA Stadium (Pune)

March 19: Australia Legends vs South Africa Legends, 7:00 PM IST, DY Patil (Navi Mumbai)

March 20: India Legends vs Australia Legends, 7:00 PM IST, MCA Stadium (Pune)

March 22: Final, 7:00 PM IST, Brabourne Stadium (Mumbai)

