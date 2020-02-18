Sachin Tendulkar Set For Road Safety World Series Promotions After Win At Laureus Awards

On Sunday, Sachin Tendulkar was presented with the Laureus Sporting Moment Award (2000-2020). Tendulkar got the maximum number of votes and emerged as a clear winner. The moment which received the award was the 2011 World Cup final where MS Dhoni hit the match-winning six and Team India players ran onto the ground to celebrate. The players then lifted Sachin Tendulkar on their shoulders and performed a victory lap around the Wankhede Stadium.

Laureus Sports Awards: Sachin Tendulkar thanks fans

Tendulkar took to Twitter and thanked all his well-wishers for the congratulatory messages. He also dedicated the award to his teammates and fans. Speaking about the iconic moment, Tendulkar said that the feeling of winning the World Cup was beyond anything that words can express. He added that it is rare to find an event where there are no mixed opinions and the entire country celebrates.

I dedicate this @LaureusSport award to India 🇮🇳, all my teammates, fans and well wishers in India and across the world who have always supported Indian cricket.#SportUnitesUs #Laureus20 #SportForGood pic.twitter.com/wiqx0D9e2E — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 18, 2020

Sachin Tendulkar bats for charity in Australia

Recently, Sachin Tendulkar turned up to bat for the Australian bushfire victims. Sachin Tendulkar signed a stump used in the game so that it could be auctioned off to the highest bidder. He also signed the bat (and auctioned it off too) which he used during his Bushfire Bash cameo appearance.

In the Bushfire Bash, Sachin Tendulkar walked out to bat to face an over from Australian women’s all-rounder Ellyse Perry. Much to the spectator’s delight, he walked out to a standing ovation. Off his first ball itself, the right-hander turned back the clock by playing a leg glance towards fine leg for a boundary.

Road Safety World Series: Sachin Tendulkar to lead India Legends team

Sachin Tendulkar will be leading the India Legends team for the upcoming Road Safety World Series. It gets underway on March 7 and concludes on March 22. Sachin Tendulkar's side will kick off their campaign against West Indies Legends. They will be led by the 'Prince of Trinidad' Brian Lara. The much-awaited clash will take place at the Wankhede Stadium.

Tendulkar's team will consist of some renowned names from the past. Coincidentally, all of them have also represented India along with the Little Master. The squad includes the likes of Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Mohammad Kaif, Irfan Pathan, Munaf Patel, Ajit Agarkar, etc.

Pune will also host two matches played by India Legends. They'll be playing against South Africa Legends on March 14 and Australia Legends on March 20. Meanwhile, Wankhede Stadium and DY Patil Stadium will host one match each featuring the host team.