South Africa Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Live Stream, Pitch Report, Centurion Weather Forecast

South Africa and Sri Lanka will battle it out in the first Test of the two-match series on Saturday, December 26, at SuperSport Park, Centurion. The SA vs SL live streaming will commence at 1:30 PM (IST). Ahead of the contest, here's a look at the SA vs SL pitch report, Centurion weather forecast, SA vs SL live streaming information and details of SA vs SL live scores.

Sri Lanka Team engaged in practices at the Centurian Park ahead of its 1st Test vs South Africa.



How excited are you for the #SAvSL series? pic.twitter.com/EV3APbSoak — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) December 21, 2020

South Africa vs Sri Lanka 1st Test preview

The South Africa team return to red-ball cricket after a gap of 11 months. The side have been struggling to get going in the longer format of the game, and their win-loss record also justifies the same. Having lost eight of their last nine Test matches, South Africa have a point to prove. In a major blow to the team, their prominent fast bowler, Kagiso Rabada, has been ruled out of the opening Test match with a groin injury.

Sri Lanka created history when they became the first Asian team to win a Test series on South African soil. The Sri Lanka team pulled off a spectacular 2-0 victory during their previous visit, and they will be eying to replicate the same success in the upcoming two-Test matches as well. With both the teams aiming to get a win under their belts, the first encounter of the series promises to be an entertaining one for cricket enthusiasts.

South Africa vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: Centurion weather forecast

According to AccuWeather, there is going to be a significant cloud cover on the opening day of the Test match. However, there are no chances of rain enforced interruption. However, there are chances of rain on Day 3 and Day 4 which could halt the contest between bat and bowl.

SA vs SL pitch report

The strip at Centurion will be conducive to the faster bowlers. They are likely to get assistance from the surface, and will also look to exploit the cloudy conditions. Bowlers will trouble the batsman with the new ball. However, the batting will get easier as the day progresses.

SA vs SL live streaming: SA vs SL live in India

Fans can catch SA vs SL live in India on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the matches will also be made available on the Disney+ Hotstar app. For SA vs SL live scores, one can keep tabs on the social media accounts of the two cricket associations.

