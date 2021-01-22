Robin Uthappa Net Worth, House, Salary And Career Stats After Trade To CSK

Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa recently shifted base from Rajasthan Royals to Chennai Super Kings through an all-cash deal between the two franchises. Uthappa played 12 matches for Rajasthan in the Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season to return with just 196 runs at 16.33. The opening batsman will now be reunited with his former national captain MS Dhoni in the Chennai camp.

After the successful Robin Uthappa trade from Rajasthan to Chennai, here is a look at some details regarding his personal life, his net worth and his salary from Dream11 IPL franchises.

Rajasthan make Robin Uthappa trade with CSK

Also Read | Robin Uthappa Trade: RR CEO Discloses Exact Reason Behind 'all-cash Deal' With CSK

How much is Robin Uthappa net worth?

According to caknowledge.com, the Robin Uthappa net worth is estimated to be ₹81 crores (US$11 million) as of 2021. His net worth comprises of the income he receives from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an active Indian cricket player. His net worth also constitutes the salary he receives from the Kerala Cricket Association for playing domestic cricket for Kerala.

How much is Robin Uthappa Dream11 IPL salary?

Robin Uthappa was acquired by the Rajasthan franchise for ₹3 crores (US$420,000) during the IPL 2020 auction back in December 2019. According to reports, the MS Dhoni-led Chennai franchise has acquired the 2014 IPL winner for the same amount for the much-awaited IPL 2021 season.

Also Read | Robin Uthappa Traded Off To MS Dhoni-led Chennai From Rajasthan Ahead Of IPL 2021 Auction

Robin Uthappa house: Robin Uthappa family and more on personal life

Robin Uthappa was born on November 11, 1985, in the Kodagu district of Karnataka. According to celebritycontactdetails.com, Uthappa continues to reside in Kodagu with his wife Sheetal Gautham, whom he married in March 2016. The couple has a son together.

Here is a look at some of the pictures of Robin Uthappa’s house along with his family.

Also Read | England Announce Squad For First 2 Tests Vs India: Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes Back In Hut

Robin Uthappa’s best bits from IPL 2020, watch video

Also Read | When Is the IPL Auction 2021? IPL Auction Date, Schedule And Live Stream Details

Disclaimer: The above Robin Uthappa net worth and Robin Uthappa IPL price are sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the Robin Uthappa net worth and Robin Uthappa IPL price figures.

Image source: IPLT20.COM

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.