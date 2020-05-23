FCS Vs SPB Live Streaming, Scores, Pitch & Weather Report, Vincy Premier League Live

Fort Charlotte Strikers (FCS) are scheduled to take on Salt Pond Breakers (SPB) in the fifth match of the ongoing Vincy Premier League tournament. The FCS vs SPB live match will be played at the Arnos Valley Sporting Complex in Kingstown. The FCS vs SPB live match is scheduled to start at 8 pm IST on May 23. Here's a look at the FCS vs SPB live streaming details, and pitch and weather report for the FCS vs SPB live match.

FCS vs SPB live streaming: Match preview

The ongoing Vincy Premier League T10 2020 is the first-ever edition of the tournament. Six teams are participating in the event that will run from May 22 till May 31. The upcoming FCS vs SPB live match is the second of the triple-header scheduled for Saturday, May 23 at the venue.

🏆VINCY PREMIER LEAGUE 🏆



T10 COMPETITION FIXTURE

22nd MAY - 31st MAY 2020



🗒️ SCHEDULE 👍

🏟️ Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in St Vincent.#VincyPremierLeague #VPLT10 pic.twitter.com/Z8VQOlSr0D — VINCY PREMIER LEAGUE (VPL T10 ) (@VPLT10) May 18, 2020

Vincy Premier League live streaming: FCS vs SPB live streaming: Squad updates

Vincy Premier League live streaming: FCS vs SPB live scores: FCS Squad

Keron Cottoy, Gidron Pope, Ray Jordan, Ronald Scott, Rasheed Frederick, Kirton Lavia, Jahiel Walters, Sealroy Williams, Chelson Stowe, Sylvan Spencer, Renrick Williams, Olanzo Bellingy, Kenroy Williams.

Vincy Premier League live streaming: FCS vs SPB live scores: SPB Squad

Sunil Ambris, Delorn Johnson, Rickford Walker, Donwell Hector, Jeremy Layne, Javid Harry, Benninton Stapleton, Kadir Nedd, Seon Sween, Wesrick Strough, Christoy John, Kevin Peters, Urnel Thomas.

FCS vs SPB live scores and FCS vs SPB live streaming details

The FCS vs SPB live match is scheduled to be played on May 23 and will start at 8 pm IST. The FCS vs SPB live streaming can be found on Dream11’s FanCode app. For FCS vs SPB live scores, fans can visit the Twitter page of the tournament.

FCS vs SPB live streaming: Weather report

There are no chances of rainfall during the FCS vs SPB live match. As per AccuWeather, the temperature at the time of the match is expected to hover around 26°C and 30°C.

FCS vs SPB live streaming: Pitch report

The pitch at the Arnos Valley Sporting Complex is expected to favour both batsmen and bowlers in the upcoming match. So far in the ongoing Vincy Premier League tournament, the average score batting first has been 71. A total of 80 while batting first could prove to be a match-winning score at the venue.

