Robin Uthappa Trade: Aakash Chopra Questions IPL On 'All-Cash Deal', CSK Fans Roast Pundit

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) franchise traded Robin Uthappa to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Thursday, January 21, i.e. a day after all franchises listed out their releases and retentions. The cricketer had played 12 matches for the Royals in the Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. RR COO Jake Lush McCrum revealed that they received an offer from the CSK camp, which is why they agreed to an all-cash trade.

Rajasthan make Robin Uthappa trade with CSK

Aakash Chopra puzzled over ‘cash deals’ after Robin Uthappa trade

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra took to Twitter and expressed his confusion over ‘cash deals’ in IPL. Just a few hours after the Robin Uthappa trade was made to CSK, the renowned cricketer-turned-commentator wondered if it’s only the player’s official fees that gets deducted from the franchise's purse after a cash deal is made. Aakash Chopra questioned the mode of deal and asked his fans and followers if it’s a fair trade or not.

As it turns out, several of his fans responded to his confusion and explained why an all-cash deal is fair to a player. Meanwhile, others mocked Chopra for not understanding the norms of cash deals. Here is a look at Aakash Chopra’s tweet along with some of the fans reacting to it.

I’m genuinely curious to know what happens in these ‘cash deals’ for player transfers....I’m assuming that only the player’s official fee gets deducted from the purse but if that’s indeed the case, is it fair?? Your thoughts? #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 21, 2021

I think,you of all people should know.

Player is traded if only the franchise gets more money than his fee. CSK pays a premium on fee.

CSK also pays a minimum of 50lakhs and maximum of 50% of his fee to the player.

Again, If player wants to leave, he might even discount for free. — 🆆🅴 🆁🅰🅹 (@virajkalkur) January 22, 2021

Trying to become 2nd Harsha 🤪 — sagar sheshani (@sagar_sheshani) January 21, 2021

It's simple just like applying duckworth Lewis rules here 😜 — Pragnesh Panchamvedi, RAC, ERT (@pragnesh_kaival) January 22, 2021

Robin Uthappa to play under MS Dhoni in IPL 2021

Robin Uthappa made his IPL debut back in 2008 through Mumbai Indians. Since then, he has represented Royal Challengers Bangalore (2009-2010), Pune Warriors India (2011-2013), Kolkata Knight Riders (2014-2019) and Rajasthan Royals (2020). The CSK will be the sixth franchise Uthappa will be representing, thus reuniting him with his 2007 T20 World Cup-winning captain MS Dhoni in the side.

CSK welcomes Robin Uthappa

RR list of released players

Ahead of the IPL 2021 auction, the Rajasthan Royals released as many as seven cricketers, including captain Steve Smith from their 2020 squad. Other cricketers to have been released by the franchise are West Indies’ Oshane Thomas, England’s Tom Curran, India’s Varun Aaron, Ankit Rajpoot, Shashank Singh and Akash Singh. Here is a look at a tribute video released by the Royals for their outbound players.

Tribute for RR list of released players, watch video

Family is never forgotten. 💗



Thank you for the memories, and all the best for next season! 🤝#HallaBol | #RoyalsFamily pic.twitter.com/dhMM87bsTx — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) January 21, 2021

Image source: IPLT20.COM and Aakash Chopra Twitter

