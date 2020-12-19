Rohan Gavaskar Hits Back At Troll Who Asked, 'Have You Achieved Anything In Cricket?'

Former Indian cricketer Rohan Gavaskar, the son of batting great Sunil Gavaskar has been actively taking on critics on social media and Saturday was no different. A troll commented on Rohan's tweet regarding India's lowest Test total and the cricketer gave a befitting reply later.

"Have u achieved anything in cricket buddy? Why u r commenting such with their level? First achieve something in life. U r just like a little kid still now," the troll said. Responding to him, Rohan wrote, "A) I’m not your buddy B) yes I have . C) stick to making your fantasy teams . D) move out of your parents house." [sic]

Rohan's reply was praised by many on his timeline. "Well said, Good one, Savage," and many other comments were seen on his tweet.

A) I’m not your buddy B) yes I have . C) stick to making your fantasy teams . D) move out of your parents house . https://t.co/LM6Q8oeKVT — Rohan Gavaskar (@rohangava9) December 19, 2020

Netizens React

I don’t think he’s bright enough to know you burnt him 🤓😄 — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) December 19, 2020

I love answer C. 💥 — Ankur Téwari (@ankurtewari) December 19, 2020

Ignore these trolls. Your tweets have been just terrific 👍 — Kartik O 🏏⚽🔗 (@KOCricket528) December 19, 2020

First time saw you play at the Eden when I was a kid and my old man admiringly said: look at him, a proud fathers son! Every time I hear your name, that memory of my dad in that cool morning rushes in.

These trolls are be neath you, Rohan. You’ve a gem of Indian cricket. — deb (@debelop3D) December 19, 2020

Rohan, I remember the morning of Sachin’s last test innings. I was sitting in our Corp. box at Wankhede and you walked in. I recognised you of course but was hesitant to say, Hello! You extended your hand, introduced yourself. You gave a great account of your 1st class upbringing — The Dharma Bum (@ankitgarg480) December 19, 2020

