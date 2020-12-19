Rohan Gavaskar Hits Back At Troll Who Asked, 'Have You Achieved Anything In Cricket?'

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Former Indian cricketer Rohan Gavaskar, the son of batting great Sunil Gavaskar has been actively taking on critics on social media and Saturday was no different. A troll commented on Rohan's tweet regarding India's lowest Test total and the cricketer gave a befitting reply later.
"Have u achieved anything in cricket buddy? Why u r commenting such with their level? First achieve something in life. U r just like a little kid still now," the troll said. Responding to him, Rohan wrote, "A) I’m not your buddy B) yes I have . C) stick to making your fantasy teams . D) move out of your parents house." [sic]
Rohan's reply was praised by many on his timeline. "Well said, Good one, Savage," and many other comments were seen on his tweet.
A) I’m not your buddy B) yes I have . C) stick to making your fantasy teams . D) move out of your parents house . https://t.co/LM6Q8oeKVT— Rohan Gavaskar (@rohangava9) December 19, 2020
I don’t think he’s bright enough to know you burnt him 🤓😄— Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) December 19, 2020
I love answer C. 💥— Ankur Téwari (@ankurtewari) December 19, 2020
Ignore these trolls. Your tweets have been just terrific 👍— Kartik O 🏏⚽🔗 (@KOCricket528) December 19, 2020
First time saw you play at the Eden when I was a kid and my old man admiringly said: look at him, a proud fathers son! Every time I hear your name, that memory of my dad in that cool morning rushes in.— deb (@debelop3D) December 19, 2020
These trolls are be neath you, Rohan. You’ve a gem of Indian cricket.
Rohan, I remember the morning of Sachin’s last test innings. I was sitting in our Corp. box at Wankhede and you walked in. I recognised you of course but was hesitant to say, Hello! You extended your hand, introduced yourself. You gave a great account of your 1st class upbringing— The Dharma Bum (@ankitgarg480) December 19, 2020
Rohan Gavaskar MOCKS 'nepotism' jibe with witty response to fan on Twitter
Yuvraj Singh, Rohan Gavaskar join Man United legend Dimitar Berbatov during UTD Podcast
