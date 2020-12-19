Home
Rohan Gavaskar Hits Back At Troll Who Asked, 'Have You Achieved Anything In Cricket?'

Former Indian cricketer Rohan Gavaskar, son of Sunil Gavaskar hit back at a troll who commented on Rohan's tweet regarding India's lowest Test total.

Rohan Gavaskar

Former Indian cricketer Rohan Gavaskar, the son of batting great Sunil Gavaskar has been actively taking on critics on social media and Saturday was no different. A troll commented on Rohan's tweet regarding India's lowest Test total and the cricketer gave a befitting reply later.

"Have u achieved anything in cricket buddy? Why u r commenting such with their level? First achieve something in life. U r just like a little kid still now," the troll said. Responding to him, Rohan wrote, "A) I’m not your buddy B) yes I have . C) stick to making your fantasy teams . D) move out of your parents house." [sic]

Rohan's reply was praised by many on his timeline. "Well said, Good one, Savage," and many other comments were seen on his tweet.

Netizens React

Rohan Gavaskar MOCKS 'nepotism' jibe with witty response to fan on Twitter

Yuvraj Singh, Rohan Gavaskar join Man United legend Dimitar Berbatov during UTD Podcast

 

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.

 

