Yuvraj Singh, Rohan Gavaskar Join Man United Legend Dimitar Berbatov During UTD Podcast

Ahead of the Manchester derby on the weekend, Manchester United legends Dimitar Berbatov, Wes Brown and Mikael Silvestre caught up with former Indian cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Rohan Gavaskar for the UTD Podcast. The appearance of two former Indian cricketers on the Man United talk show comes in line with the #ILOVEUNITED event. The Red Devils suffered the ignominy of being knocked out of the Champions League earlier this week but will hope to bounce back against their cross-town rivals on Saturday.

Yuvraj Singh, Rohan Gavaskar feature on Man United's podcast along with Dimitar Berbatov, Wes Brown

Manchester United fans and former Indian cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Rohan Gavaskar were invited for the next episode of the UTD Podcast ahead of Saturday's Manchester derby. The duo interacted with former Red Devils stars, Dimitar Berbatov, Wes Brown and Mikael Silvestre as they spoke about life behind the scenes in the Man United and Team India's dressing rooms. In the video released by Manchester United teasing the release of the podcast, Rohan Gavaskar addressed the fact that both Brown and Silvestre had scored against Liverpool.

A montage of Yuvraj Singh celebrating a goal at Old Trafford was displayed, and the two-time World Cup winner was quizzed how he felt playing at cricket at the Old Trafford Cricket Stadium. Yuvi spoke about the ice-cold weather and heavy winds meant that catching balls and breaking his fingers was a difficult process. Gavaskar also mentioned that Dimitar Berbatov also looked like a younger version of The Godfather Part III star Andy Garcia, to which Wes Brown responded saying 'Here we go again' citing that it was a running joke between the pair.

Yuvraj Singh also spoke about the time he sat next to Sachin Tendulkar in the team bus. The 2011 World Cup Man of the tournament said that Tendulkar was his hero and told his manager he could not sit beside him, but had to finally give in because they were part of the same team. While the two were seated next to each other, Yuvraj Singh opened his kit bag which had a photo of Sachin himself, to which the Master Blaster cheekily replied saying it was a nice picture and whether he knew the identity of the person.

Mikael Silvestre is familiar with living in India, having played for Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League. The former French international shared his views on driving in India, to which Rohan Gavaskar testified suggesting that the horn (hooter) was the most important part while driving in the country. Brown also had a stint with Kerala Blasters in 2017-19 and claimed that he loved the spicy food in the country, unlike Silvestre.

