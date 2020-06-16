Rohit Sharma Smashes 140 To Help India Beat Pakistan At World Cup 2019 On June 16: Watch

India faced Pakistan in the 22nd match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 on June 16 at Manchester. The highly-anticipated blockbuster clash turned out to be a one-sided affair as the ‘Men in Blue’ trounced their arch-rivals by 89 runs (D/L method) in front of a capacity crowd. Indian opening batsman Rohit Sharma was awarded as ‘Player of the Match’ for his imperial 140-run knock.

World Cup 2019: When Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli flayed Pakistan's bowlers

In the match, opening batters Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul laid a solid platform with a 136-run alliance at the top before the latter departed for a well-crafted 57. Meanwhile, the Mumbai-based batsman went ahead with his domineering display to smoke 140 runs from just 113 balls. Rohit Sharma’s boundary-filled innings comprised of 14 fours and three sixes against the likes of Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz and Hasan Ali. He was well supported by his skipper Virat Kohli, who himself scored 77 runs from just 65 balls. While the Indian batsmen stockpiled 336-5 in their 50 overs, the bowlers restricted Pakistan to 212-6 (40 overs) in a rain-affected affair.

Rohit Sharma’s innings also helped India to maintain their unbeaten record against Pakistan in World Cup matches. India, who made it 7-0 with their 89-run win, maintained their superiority over their arch-rivals with a streak that began at the 1992 World Cup. With an additional four wins in T20 World Cup matches, the Virat Kohli-led side extended the overall head-to-head count to 11-0 in all World Cup fixtures.

Rohit Sharma’s 140 helped India make it 7-0 vs Pakistan, watch video

World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma’s 140 drew comparisons with Sachin Tendulkar’s 2003 epic

Rohit Sharma’s match-winning knock reminded many cricket purists of a similar innings played by Sachin Tendulkar against Pakistan in the 2003 World Cup. At the 2003 event, former captain Sachin Tendulkar battered and bruised Shoaib Akhtar, Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis on his way to a cracking 75-ball 98. Much like Rohit Sharma, the innings played by Tendulkar also turned out to be a match-winning effort that earned him a ‘Player of the Match’ award. Moreover, Rohit Sharma’s cut shot for a six of Hasan Ali to move from 85 to 91 was strikingly similar to Sachin Tendulkar’s uppercut to Shoaib Akhtar at Centurion, 2003.

Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma’s uppercuts vs Pakistan, watch video

Sachin in 2003 or Rohit in 2019 – who did it better? pic.twitter.com/M9k8z5lLQd — ICC (@ICC) June 16, 2019

