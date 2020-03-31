Virat Kohli Matches Ricky Ponting, Kane Williamson Similar To Sachin Tendulkar: Brad Hogg

Former Australia cricketer Brad Hogg continued his interaction with fans on Twitter amidst the coronavirus lockdown. Hogg, who has been very much active on social media, has been having a candid conversation with cricket fans over various topics during a Q&A session. In his latest session with fans, Brad Hogg was asked to pick a 'Fab 4', i.e. the top 4 current batsmen who he thinks match the style of some of the greatest players in the history of cricket. Brad Hogg obliged to the fan's question and picked some big names without much of a surprise.

Brad Hogg compares Virat Kohli to Ricky Ponting and Kane Williamson to Sachin Tendulkar

During the Q&A session, one fan asked Brad Hogg about who he thinks will be the players who could be next Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, Brian Lara and Sir Donald Bradman. Hogg compared Kane Williamson to Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli to Ricky Ponting and Steve Smith to Sir Don Bradman. He stopped short of comparing Pakistan's Babar Azam to Brian Lara but said that Azam still has a lot of catching up to do.

Brad Hogg picks captain for the best ODI team

Brad Hogg was recently asked by a cricket fan to pick one player who he thinks can lead the best players in the world at the moment. To everyone's surprise, Brad Hogg picked New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson as the skipper of his World XI ahead of Team India skipper Virat Kohli.

The styles each play:

Williamson - Sachin

Kohli - Ponting

Smith - Don

Lara is unique, but Babar is the only one left so he has a bit of living up to do. #Hoggytime. https://t.co/BkF9VJC1P7 — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) March 31, 2020



Wasim Jaffer names the best batsman between Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar

While being under self-isolation due to coronavirus, former India opener Wasim Jaffer during aQ&A session with the fans on social media was asked to pick the best batsman between cricket great Sachin Tendulkar and Chasemaster Virat Kohli. The Mumbai cricketer while replying to the fan said that both the batting megastars are from different eras and that both of them are great in their respective eras.

