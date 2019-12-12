Yuvraj Singh Turns 38: The Southpaw's Top 5 Hysterical Posts On Social Media

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh, who retired earlier this year from international cricket, celebrates his 38th birthday on Friday. One of India's pillars in the limited formats of the game, Yuvraj Singh has represented India in 40 Tests, 304 ODIs and 58 T20Is. The former cricketer scored 1,900 runs in Tests while scoring another 8,701 in ODIs and a further 1,177 in T20Is. The southpaw is known for his sense of humour and jovial nature, making many fans laugh. He keeps his fans updated through his hilarious tweets.

Yuvraj Singh birthday: Top 5 hilarious posts

1. Yuvraj teaching Punjabi to teammate Chadwick Walton

In the video which was posted to Twitter, Yuvraj walks up to wicketkeeper-batsman Chadwick Walton. Walton, who hails from the Caribbean, suddenly speaks in Punjabi and laughs uncontrollably. Yuvraj replies to Walton in Punjabi and Walton proceeds to repeat his earlier dialogue.

Nice punjabi bro #ChadwickWalton 🤣🤣🤣🤣 😂😂😂😂 oh chal yaar chaliye😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/NHcBImT7cS — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) November 18, 2019

2. Taking a dig at India's number 4 woes

Yuvraj took a dig at India’s nagging No. 4 woes in ODI cricket in September this year after Harbhajan Singh threw his weight behind Sanju Samson to bat at that position in the format for the national side. The southpaw has repeatedly spoken about his animosity with the previous national selection panel led by MSK Prasad, who we blames for his ouster from the Indian team after playing his last ODI for India in 2017.

Top order is very strong bro they don’t need no 4 batsman 🤣 — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) September 6, 2019

3. Yuvraj's reply to Dada

After Yuvi announced his retirement, social media was flooded with congratulatory messages, Ganguly too posted a message for Yuvraj, who was an integral part of the team under his captaincy. Yuvraj replied in a hilarious manner. Here is a look at the tweet.

Thanks Dadi for giving me an opportunity to play for india and live my dream 🙏 you will always be special to me — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) June 10, 2019

4. Yuvraj's bouncer to Shoaib Akhtar

Jofra Archer’s bouncer had left Australia batsman Steve Smith reeling on the ground during the Ashes Test at Lord's earlier this year. Smith was taken off the field and medical attention was required as tests were conducted for concussion. Former Pakistani speedster Shoaib Akhtar wasn’t happy with Archer’s reaction following the incident as he tweeted his frustration. Akhtar’s response to the bouncer incident was met with a hilarious tweet by the southpaw, leaving everyone in splits.

Yes you did ! But your actual words were hope your alright mate cause there are a few more coming 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤪 — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 19, 2019

5. Trolling England like a boss

Yuvraj praised one of Rohit Sharma's innings with a tweet saying the opener was now one step closer to winning the Player of the Tournament trophy for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen replied to this tweet with a cheeky comment saying, "Not if England wins the WC, Pie-Chucker!" Yuvraj responded to KP saying England should talk about winning only after making it to the semifinals.

Let’s qualify first and then talk about wining 😅 and I’m talking about mos trophy not winning ! — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 2, 2019

