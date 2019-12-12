Yuvraj Singh Turns 38: The Southpaw Tops List Of 2019's Most Searched Indian Sportspersons

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, who celebrates his 38th birthday on Thursday, has another reason to rejoice. The southpaw was the most searched India sportsperson in the country in the outgoing year of 2019 ahead of captain Virat Kohli, the legendary MS Dhoni as well as young wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant. The revelation has surprised many fans, reflecting Yuvraj's popularity despite being a retired cricketer in recent times.

Yuvraj Singh becomes the most searched Indian sportsperson

Yuvi hung his boots earlier this year in June, drawing curtains on a 20-year-long career. However, he has been a globetrotter as he is spending his retirement time playing for various leagues around the world. Since his retirement, he has represented Toronto Nationals in Canada T20 League and was recently a part of Maratha Arabians in Abu Dhabi T10 League, who went on to claim the title under Dwayne Bravo's leadership. From taking a dig at Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to lashing out at selectors, Yuvraj has been in news constantly which explains him topping the charts for most searched Indian sportsperson in 2019.

As for the overall tally, India Air Force officer Abhinandan Varthaman was the most searched person on the search engine, followed by iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar, with Yuvi coming in at number three. The only other sportsperson in the top 10 is Rishabh Pant (No. 6) who has been one of the most talked-about cricketers in recent times due to his consistent issues with form on the pitch amid the talks of replacing Dhoni. Some notable absentees from the list were the names of Dhoni and Kohli. While Kohli has continued piling runs this year and is breaking records in virtually every other cricketing contest, the speculation over Dhoni's retirement has constantly seen him becoming a big subject of discussions among fans and experts.

