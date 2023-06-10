'Will Participate Only When...': Sakshi Malik Opens Up On Asian Games 2023 Participation

Indian wrestling icon Sakshi Malik has shed light on the wrestlers' potential involvement in the upcoming Asian Games, amidst an ongoing protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. In a media interaction, Sakshi expressed that their participation in the Asian Games is contingent upon the resolution of their concerns by the government.

"We will participate in Asian Games only when all these issues will be resolved. You can't understand what we're going through mentally each day," Sakshi Malik said.

Alongside several other renowned international-level wrestlers, Sakshi Malik has been actively protesting against Singh over the course of several months. However, following a meeting with Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, wherein they received assurances, the wrestlers have temporarily halted their demonstrations. Nevertheless, they have issued a warning that they will resume their protest if appropriate actions are not taken against Singh.

What are the demands of wrestlers?

In their meeting with Anurag Thakur earlier this week, the wrestlers laid down several demands including the immediate arrest of Singh, who is also a member of parliament from the ruling BJP. The government has said that appropriate action will be taken once the investigation is complete. The wrestlers have expressed their demand for the appointment of a female chief in the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). Additionally, they have requested that no relatives of Brij Bhushan Singh, who is facing accusations, be involved in the WFI. The wrestlers have also urged for the withdrawal of the cases filed against them. They have demanded 2 coaches to be appointed as part of the ad hoc committee.

Thakur has confirmed that the investigation into the matter will be completed by June 15 and a chargesheet will be filed. The wrestlers have levelled serious allegations against Brij Bhushan Singh, including charges of harassment and sexual abuse. Meanwhile, Thakur also said the general elections for WFI will be held by June 30, and until then two coaches of wrestlers' choice will be appointed to the IOC ad hoc committee.

Image: PTI