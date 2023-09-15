'Rohit Sharma as captain was always something I questioned because...': Ex-MI teammate

Rohit Sharma's leadership has propelled India to the Asia Cup 2023 final, where they will clash with Sri Lanka on September 17. Rohit, who took over as India's full-time captain after Virat Kohli's departure as skipper, has drawn admiration from his former Mumbai Indians teammate Abhishek Nayar, who lauded Rohit's genuine personality and subtle sense of humour.

3 things you need to know:

Rohit Sharma's leadership style differs from the stereotypical rousing speeches

Rohit will lead India at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023

India are the defending champions of the ODI-based Asia Cup

ALSO READ: Anurag Thakur Speaks Out On Cricket Matches With Pakistan: 'BCCI Decided Long Ago..'

Rohit Sharma's evolution as a leader

Nayar, who played alongside Rohit for the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL), shared his astonishment at Rohit's evolution as a leader. In an interview with ESPNcricinfo, Nayar said: "I'll be lying if I said I thought he was captaincy material. He really surprised me. More so when I see him now, how he's evolved.

3 Days. 2 Matches. 2 Wins.

Good Night. 😴 pic.twitter.com/YLnz77gv8v — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) September 12, 2023

"It's an outstanding story because Rohit Sharma as a captain was always something that I questioned because of his temperament. You know how aloof he could be sometimes, but seeing how he mingles with all the younger cricketers now, and his relationships with the senior cricketers now, he's evolved so much. I'm absolutely proud to see the change."

Nayar attributed part of this transformation to Rohit's personal life, particularly his relationship with Ritika Sajdeh, who was his manager at one time and is now his wife. "There was a huge change in Rohit Sharma the person in terms of his personality, in terms of his development as an individual, and just in terms of how he carried himself - everything. I feel a lot of credit of his captaincy and his career also goes to Ritika," Nayar said.

Rohit Sharma - A tactical expert

Rohit's leadership style differs from the stereotypical rousing speeches in team meetings. Instead, he focuses on the tactical aspects of the game, showcasing a keen understanding of cricket's nuances.

"He is not someone to make rousing speeches in team meetings. He is more into the tactical side of the game," Nayar said.

Rohit's journey from a talented cricketer to a successful and respected captain is a testament to his dedication, personal growth, and the crucial role played by his relationships, both on and off the field. As India gear up to face Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 final, Rohit's strategic prowess and leadership on the cricketing battlefield will be keenly followed. He will also lead India at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.