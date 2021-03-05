Rohit Sharma Breaks MASSIVE Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri Record In Test Cricket

Rohit Sharma missed out on a well-deserved half-century by just 1 run as he was dismissed on 49 by Ben Stokes on Day 2 of the ongoing fourth Test of the series. His recent form with the bat means that Sharma remains the highest run-scorer from either sides in the four-match series with 345 runs at an average of 57.98. But during the course of his knock, the opening batsman achieved a major landmark in Test cricket for India.

India vs England 4th Test: Indian players gather ahead of Day 2, watch video

India vs England 4th Test: Rohit Sharma overtakes elite Indian openers in Tests

Rohit Sharma has been a regular opener for India in limited-overs since 2013. However, the cricketer was asked to open the innings for India in Tests for the first time during their 2019 home season against South Africa. With his recent 49-run knock against England, Sharma has now completed 1,000 runs while opening the batting for India in Tests. The right-handed batsman has managed to achieve the landmark in just his 17th innings as Indian opener.

Rohit Sharma is now the fastest Indian opener to score 1,000 runs in Test cricket. Previously, the record was held by Mayank Agarwal, who reached the figure in his 19th Test innings. Former Indian all-rounder and current national coach Ravi Shastri is third on the list as it took him 20 innings to reach the four-digit mark. Much like Ravi Shastri, legendary opening batsman Sunil Gavaskar also took 20 innings to get there while Virender Sehwag is the fifth fastest on the list with 23 innings.

India vs England live streaming details and updates

At the time of publishing, India reached 185-6 after 70.5 overs at Tea. Rishabh Pant was batting at the crease alongside Indian all-rounder Washington Sundar. They still trail the visitors by another 20 runs.

For India vs England live streaming in India, fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network. Meanwhile, for India vs England live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). The live streaming of the India vs England 4th Test is also available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Image source: BCCI Twitter

