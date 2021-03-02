Mayank Agarwal's Serious Post Becomes Laughathon Courtesy Jimmy Neesham's EPIC Troll

New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham is undoubtedly one of the funniest cricketers in the world. Neesham is known for his wicked sense of humour which fans have witnessed on several occasions. He regularly amuses the cricketing community with his hysterical social media interactions.

Jimmy Neesham roasts Mayank Agarwal with hilarious comment

The Kiwi international was at it again as he left a rib-tickling comment on former IPL teammate Mayank Agarwal's latest Instagram post. Agarwal took to the photo and video sharing site and uploaded a photo from his training session in the gym. In the photo, the Indian batsman is seen putting all his strength and lifting weights. He captioned the post, "It's about effort. And when you bring that effort every single day, that's where transformation happens. #workhardplayhard #mondaymotivation."

Mayank Agarwal's post garnered a lot of reactions as soon as it was uploaded. Fans lauded his hard work and determination despite not being able to break into India's playing XI. The Kings XI Punjab opener hasn't been out of favour since his under performances in the tour Down Under. Among many comments, one comment that stole the limelight came from Jimmy Neesham who made fun of Agarwal's expression by writing, "Congratulations! Boy or girl?" Neesham's comment left fans in splits as it received over 30,000 likes.

Jimmy Neesham IPL 2021

Meanwhile, reigning champions Mumbai Indians bought Jimmy Neesham at IPL auction 2021, thus bolstering their all-rounders' department. The Jimmy Neesham IPL 2021 base price was â‚¹50 lakh and the defending champions bought the Kiwi international at the same price.

MI team 2021

Mumbai Indians players retained

Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Jasprit Bumrah, Chris Lynn, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Trent Boult, Krunal Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Anmolpreet Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Dhawal Kulkarni.

Mumbai Indians players bought at IPL auction 2021

Adam Milne (â‚¹3.2 crore), Nathan Coulter Nile (â‚¹5 crore), Piyush Chawla (â‚¹2.4 crore), James Neesham (â‚¹50 lakh), Yudhvir Charak (â‚¹20 lakh), Marco Jansen (â‚¹20 lakh), Arjun Tendulkar (â‚¹20 lakh).

