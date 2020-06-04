Rohit Sharma Angrily Calls Human Race 'savage' After Kerala Elephant Killing

After Team India skipper Virat Kohli had raised his voice over the recent Kerala elephant killing incident on Wednesday, vice-captain Rohit Sharma did the same a day later on Twitter, saying that no animal deserves to be treated with cruelty. The 'Hitman' has been leading campaigns in association with the World Wildlife Fund to bring awareness about animal conservation in the country, making his tweet a largely expected one.

Also Read: Pregnant Elephant's Death: 'Appalled' Virat Kohli Calls For End To Cowardly Acts

Kerala elephant killing incident

In the incident which occurred on May 27, an elephant died after chewing an explosive-filled pineapple fed to her in Malappuram. In the explosion, the elephant's jaw was broken and she was unable to eat food after that. The injured animal stood in Velliyar River following the explosion and died hours later on that same day. The forest officer said that the post mortem report showed that the elephant was pregnant.

Also Read: Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Rift Continues? Instagram Live Chats Shed Some Light On It

Rohit Sharma message on Kerala elephant killing

Rohit Sharma, in his message on Twitter, said that he was 'heartbroken' after finding about the Kerala elephant killing incident and called the human race 'savage'. Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen also reacted to the incident, saying that it was really disgusting. Here is what Rohit Sharma tweeted -

We are savages. Are we not learning ? To hear what happened to the elephant in Kerala was heartbreaking. No animal deserves to be treated with cruelty. — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) June 4, 2020

This is not the first time that Rohit Sharma has come and spoken about animal cruelty. In February 2015, the Team India opener joined People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) in order to show his support to the sterilisation of homeless cats and dogs. Later that year, the right-handed batsman from Mumbai had joined an anti-poaching campaign in Kenya.

Also Read: Hardik Pandya Picks MS Dhoni Over Rohit Sharma As All-time IPL XI Captain

Virat Kohli message on Kerala elephant killing

Virat Kohli showed his displeasure over Kerala Elephant killing incident by sharing a graphic image on Instagram. It depicted the elephant, who was holding a foetus in her womb, when the horrific act was committed. Virat Kohli, in his message, said that he was horrified on hear about the incident and urged humans to treat animals with love while bringing an end to these cowardly acts.

Also Read: BCCI Nominates Rohit Sharma For Khel Ratna; Ishant, Shikhar & Deepti For Arjuna Award

Rohit Sharma bats for Save the Rhinos movement

Rohit Sharma, just like former England captain Kevin Pietersen, is an ardent supporter of the preservation of rhinos and recently launched the 'Save The Rhinos' campaign. Rohit Sharma launched the Rohit4Rhinos campaign in partnership with WWF India and Animal Planet.

The Indian limited-overs captain was appointed as the brand ambassador for the World Wide Fund for Nature in India, i.e. WWF India in 2018 and launched campaigns to help build awareness for the need to conserve the Greater One-Horned Rhinoceros or the Indian Rhino.

(IMAGE: ROHIT SHARMA / INSTAGRAM)