Pregnant Elephant's Death: 'Appalled' Virat Kohli Calls For End To Cowardly Acts

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli expressed his anguish over the death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala on June 3 which has prompted widespread condemnation over animal cruelty. The elephant in Silent Valley Forest fell victim to an act of animal cruelty after a pineapple filled with crackers, offered by a man, exploded in her mouth.

Kohli shared a graphic image, on Instagram, depicting the elephant who was holding a fetus in her womb when the horrific act was committed. The Indian men’s cricket team skipper said that he was appalled to hear about the incident and urged humans to treat animals with love while bringing an end to these cowardly acts.

The elephant had died while standing in river Velliyar after it suffered an injury in its lower jaw, said the forest officials. A wildlife officer said that they later planned to take the elephant out of the river but by then she had collapsed.

"First, we observed this animal on May 23 when we were informed by locals that an elephant has been roaming around in the private area of the forest,” ANI quoted the officer as saying.

“For at least 24 hours the animal was trying to look for water and on May 24 we received information that the animal has come into river Velliyar," the officer added.

Public figures condemn the act

Anushka Sharma demanded strict action against animal cruelty saying she has faith in Karma and who harms the voiceless will have to answer for it. Lok Sabha MP and vocal animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi came down hard on the Kerala government for its alleged inaction over the abhorrent death of a pregnant elephant.

Mallapuram is know for its intense criminal activity specially with regards to animals. No action has ever been taken against a single poacher or wildlife killer so they keep doing it.

I can only suggest that you call/email and ask for action pic.twitter.com/ii09qmb7xW — Maneka Sanjay Gandhi (@Manekagandhibjp) June 3, 2020

