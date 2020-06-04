Hardik Pandya Picks MS Dhoni Over Rohit Sharma As All-time IPL XI Captain

Hardik Pandya has been one of the key members of the Indian cricket team across all formats who made his debut under MS Dhoni. The all-rounder has proved his worth as he has contributed immensely in all the departments of the game on numerous occasions. Hardik Pandya, who made his debut for Mumbai Indians in 2015, soon went on to become an indispensable part of the team.

Hardik Pandya snubs Rohit Sharma, names MS Dhoni captain of his all-time IPL XI

Since his arrival, the Mumbai-based franchise has gone on to lift 3 titles in five years. The 26-year-old has been playing under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma since his debut at Mumbai Indians. However, recently. Hardik Pandya snubbed Rohit Sharma and named MS Dhoni as the skipper of his all-time Indian Premier League XI.

Hardik Pandya was in a conversation on Cricbuzz with cricket analyst Harsha Bhogle where he picked his all-time IPL XI. Hardik Pandya picked Chris Gayle and Rohit Sharma as his openers. The middle-order consisted of RCB duo Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, who were followed by CSK's batting mainstay Suresh Raina.

Hardik Pandya chose MS Dhoni as the wicketkeeper and captain of the side, which is surprising after considering the fact that he has played under Rohit Sharma for five years and the franchise also has four titles to their name. At No.7, Hardik Pandya chose himself to don the finisher's role.

The bowling department consisted of two spinners and two fast bowlers. Hardik Pandya chose Rashid Khan and Sunil Narine as the two spinners in the side. Both of them are two of the most successful spinners in the league's history who also can be handy with the bat.

The fast bowling responsibilities in Hardik Pandya's all-time IPL XI are on the shoulders of the Mumbai Indians duo of Lasith Malinga and Jasprit Bumrah. Both Malinga and Bumrah are known for their precise yorkers and deceptive slowers ones. Their record in the league is simply amazing.

Hardik Pandya's all-time IPL XI

Chris Gayle, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (C & WK), Hardik Pandya, Sunil Narine, Rashid Khan, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga.

IMAGE COURTESY: HARDIK PANDYA INSTAGRAM