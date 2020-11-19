India Vs Australia 2020: Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami Not To Play Last 2 T20Is?

The Indian cricket team is currently in Australia for the impending India vs Australia 2020 series. The players arrived at Sydney on November 12 and began with their training sessions a few days later. Virat Kohli and co. are scheduled to play three ODIs, three T20Is and four Test matches from November 27 till January 19 next year.

India vs Australia 2020: Players arrive in Sydney

Also Read | Shane Watson Admits 'Mumbai Has No Weaknesses', Cracks Rohit Sharma And Co.'s Winning Code

Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami likely to play limited-overs on rotational basis

According to sources close to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Indian pace spearheads Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami are unlikely to feature in all six of the upcoming limited-overs matches ‘Down Under’. The three-match ODI series will be played between November 27 and December 2 and they will be followed by a set of three T20I matches from December 4 and 8. Interestingly, a three-day tour match (December 6-8) between Australia A and India A will be coinciding with the final two T20Is.

The sources claim that the Indian team management will be looking to balance out the workload of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami. It is being said that the team’s priority is to make them fit and available for the upcoming four-match Test series, which is why they will be rotated throughout the preceding six limited-overs international matches. It is also likely that the two pacers will be made to skip the final two T20Is in order to play the tour match at the Drummoyne Oval on the same dates.

Also Read | 'Time For Virat Kohli To Step Down': Nasser Hussain Backs Rohit Sharma To Be India Captain

India vs Australia 2020: Virat Kohli to return after first Test

Indian captain Virat Kohli will be returning home after the conclusion of the opening Test match at the Adelaide Oval. While his deputy Ajinkya Rahane is likely to lead India in the final three Tests, no official announcement has been made regarding India’s captaincy thus far. Ahead of the upcoming India vs Australia 2020 series, here is a look at the entire Indian squad for all three formats ‘Down Under’.

Updates - India’s Tour of Australia



The All-India Senior Selection Committee met on Sunday to pick certain replacements after receiving injury reports and updates from the BCCI Medical Team.



More details here - https://t.co/8BSt2vCaXt #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/Ge0x7bCRBU — BCCI (@BCCI) November 9, 2020

Also Read | India Vs Australia: Shikhar Dhawan Means Business As He Looks To Make An Impact Down Under

India vs Australia 2020 series: Players begin training sessions

Over the course of the past few days, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have been sharing nets training footage of several Indian players. Some of the players who can be seen prepping for the series are Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Mohammad Shami, Sanju Samson and Ravichandran Ashwin. Here is a look at the training montages of the aforementioned Indian players.

Love test cricket practice sessions ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/XPNad3YapF — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 17, 2020

The master and his apprentice



When @MdShami11 and Siraj bowled in tandem at #TeamIndia's nets. Fast and accurate! 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/kt624gXp6V — BCCI (@BCCI) November 17, 2020

Also Read | Suryakumar Yadav Mocked By Netizens For Lauding Virat Kohli On 'Test Cricket' Tweet

Image source: PTI

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.