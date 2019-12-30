Rohit Sharma Celebrates Daughter Samaira's 1st Birthday With Fans On Instagram

Indian cricket superstar Rohit Sharma married Ritika Sajdeh in 2015 and the couple gave birth to a baby girl three years later. Their first child Samaira was born on December 30, 2018. On the occasion of her first birthday, Rohit Sharma took to Twitter and wished the newly turned one-year-old. Check out Rohit Sharma’s tweet down below.

Happy happy birthday to my little Cookie Monster. Your arrival has brought nothing but excitement, laughter and bliss to our lives. Here’s to more midnight dancing, rapping and showing you the world ❤️ @ritssajdeh pic.twitter.com/fhANnyjf6l — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) December 30, 2019

Rohit Sharma celebrates 1st birthday of daughter Samaira

Apart from tweeting his wishes, Rohit Sharma also posted pictures of young Samaira. In the pictures, Samaira and her parents can be seen enjoying some quality time together. Rohit Sharma’s IPL team Mumbai Indians also took to the micro-blogging site to wish the daughter of their captain. Check out the tweets posted by Mumbai Indians down below.

Rohit Sharma in IPL 2020

Rohit Sharma led Mumbai Indians to their fourth IPL title during the previous edition of the cash-rich tournament. The Indian opening batsman was recently retained by the franchise ahead of the IPL 2020 auction. He was retained for ₹15 crore and is expected to lead Mumbai Indians in their title defence next season. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma was selected in India’s squad for the upcoming three-match home ODI series against Australia. The Australian team are scheduled to tour India in January 2020 and will play three ODIs between January 14 and 19.

