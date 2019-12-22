Rohit Sharma Cheered With 'Borivali Ka Don' Chants, Clip Breaks The Internet

In another brutal display of batting, India opener Rohit Sharma slammed his 28th ODI ton in the second game of the series against West Indies. He scored a match-winning 159 from just 138 balls which included 17 boundaries and 5 towering sixes. Earlier in the tour, the two teams contested in a series-deciding third T20I at the Wankhede Stadium on December 11. Rohit Sharma was once again the star performer for the hosts as his adventurous 71 engineered India’s series-winning total to 240-3.
Rohit Sharma’s popularity has grown in Mumbai during the past few years and understandably so. The cricketer is a local resident from the suburb of Borivali and leads Mumbai Indians in Indian Premier League. As Sharma was in Mumbai a few days ago for the third T20I at Wankhede, the Mumbai crowd made sure to let their presence known to the cricketer. A section of the crowd started chanting “Borivali ka don kaun – Rohit, Rohit” (Who is the don of Borivali – Rohit, Rohit). The 14-second clip of fans interacting with Sharma has since gone viral on the internet. Check out the video down below.
Rohit's reaction to "Borivali ka Don kon .. Rohit Rohit " is just priceless . Wankhede just adores Rohit . He is one of our own ❤️❤️ #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/MnPGn9KIuw— Mihir ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@ImMihir05) December 20, 2019
India and West Indies are locking horns for a final showdown on Sunday. Tied at 1-1, the upcoming series-deciding contest at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack could be won by India if they can chase 316 runs successfully to win.
Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma was retained by Mumbai Indians ahead of the IPL 2020 Auction in Kolkata. He was retained for ₹15 crores by the four-time IPL winning franchise and is expected to lead Mumbai Indians in next year’s IPL as well.
#TeamIndia level the series 1-1 🔥— BCCI (@BCCI) December 18, 2019
Onto the decider at Cuttack! #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/bQ4kn9MXG8
