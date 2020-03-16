PSL 2020: Chris Lynn, Mitchell McCleneghan Join List Of Overseas Players Exiting The Event

Australia cricketer Chris Lynn and New Zealand pacer Mitchell McClenaghan will join the host of overseas cricketers who bid farewell to the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2020) due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Earlier, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced that English players Alex Hales, Tymal Mills, Jason Roy, James Vince, Tom Banton, Liam Dawson, Lewis Gregory and Liam Livingstone were among those who left the tournament due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Even West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite and South Africa's Rilee Rossouw have left the T20 event.

PSL 2020: Chris Lynn and Mitchell McClenaghan update

Chris Lynn, who played for three weeks for the Lahore Qalandars in the PSL 2020, played his final match against Multan Sultans scoring an unbeaten 113. The Australian batsman took to Instagram and posted a message about his leaving the tournament.

Kiwi pacer Mitchell McClenaghan, who was a part of the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2020), left for New Zealand on Sunday following travel restrictions imposed by New Zealand in wake of the Coronavirus pandemic. The Pakistan Cricket Board released a statement in which it said that Karachi Kings fast bowler Mitchell McClenaghan will return to New Zealand following the Pakistan Cricket Board's decision to provide an option to competing players to withdraw from the ongoing HBL PSL 2020.

The 33-year-old, who will play for Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2020, failed to take any wickets against Multan Sultan in the only PSL 2020 match that he featured in, in the fifth edition of the competition.

PSL 2020: Chris Lynn hundred

Australia batsman Chris Lynn smashing an unbeaten 113 runs to take his team Lahore Qalandars to the semi-finals of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2020). The Chris Lynn hundred saw the right-handed batsman hit eight sixes and 12 boundaries. Lahore Qalandars will now play Karachi Kings in the first of the semi-final on Tuesday, March 17.

