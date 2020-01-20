Rohit Sharma Draws Comparisons Between The Rock And Yuzvendra Chahal, Trolls The Spinner

After a thrilling series victory against Australia, India's ace batsman, Rohit Sharma on Monday took to Twitter to poke fun at fellow teammate Yuzvendra Chahal. The leg-spinner who is often known for his fun banter in the Indian team recently got a tattoo on his chest and arm similar to Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. The Mumbai lad posted a picture of Yuzvendra Chahal flaunting his tattoo along with Dwayne Johnson's image and stated that it was the best the picture he saw in the day.

Rohit Sharma trolls Yuzvendra Chahal

Furthermore, Sharma who hit a match-winning century in the decider against Australia, sarcastically added, "India wins the series but someone else takes the headlines. Bravo!!" Here is Rohit Sharma's tweet:

Best picture I saw today. India wins the series but someone else takes the headlines. Bravo!! @yuzi_chahal pic.twitter.com/dN0RXh05q9 — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) January 20, 2020

Sharma shows why he is the best in the business

Team India's opener Rohit Sharma lit up the show for the hosts at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday as the Hitman smashed his 29th ODI century in the final ODI against Australia. The fiery opener scored his eighth ODI ton against Australia, 100 off 110 balls and laced with eight boundaries and five sixes.

Chasing a target of 287, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul provided the team with a good start following which skipper Virat Kohli took KL Rahul's place and continued to put pressure on Australia. The ODI Cricketer of 2019 showed why he is the best man in the business as he put up a dominating performance against the Australian bowlers, who seemed to find no reply to stop Rohit Sharma's onslaught.

Rohit Sharma on Chahal TV

Yuzvendra Chahal was back to his hosting duties at 'Chahal TV' after Shikhar Dhawan had taken over from him in the last game. Dhawan had jokingly said that Chahal had gone to fix his teeth. Yuzvendra Chahal started off by announcing his comeback on 'Chahal TV' and added that he had gotten his teeth fixed.

Chahal firstly asked Rohit Sharma about his six-hitting ability to which Sharma replied saying that six-hitting was not about sheer muscle power that a batsman possesses. For Sharma, it is the timing of the shot that matters all the more. It comes as no surprise as Sharma is considered to be one of the best timers of the cricket ball in the modern-day game.