Sachin Tendulkar Hails India's Remarkable Series Win Against A 'Very Good' Aussie Team

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar came forward and hailed Team India's remarkable series win against Australia in the recently concluded ODI series. India beat Australia in the series-deciding third ODI by seven wickets at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

READ: Not Bumrah, not Kuldeep, Sanjay Manjrekar picks THIS bowler as the best this home season

READ: Sanjay Manjrekar picks KL Rahul over Rishabh Pant as first choice keeper, Faces Backlash

Sachin hails India's remarkable series win

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the Master Blaster heaped praise on India skipper Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma for their brilliant batting and also Mohammed Shami for his excellent bowling. The Little Master then lauded the Indian team for showing the grit to make a comeback and win the series after losing the first game which he termed as 'amazing'. The batting maestro then congratulated the Men In Blue on the series win against a very good Aussie team.

Read Tendulkar's tweet here.

Brilliant batting by @ImRo45 & @imVkohli & some excellent bowling by @MdShami11. The grit #TeamIndia showed to come back to win the series after losing the 1st game was just amazing to see.

Congratulations on the series win against a very good Aussie team. #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/STsew7VzVu — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 19, 2020

Men in Blue complete series victory at the Chinnaswamy

Indian limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma led the chase from the front, as he brought up his 29th ODI ton as well as surpassed the 9000-run mark in the 50-over format of the game. By doing that he became the second-fastest batsman to get there and overtook Sourav Ganguly in the list. The 'Hitman' was dismissed for 119. Virat Kohli came very close to his 44th ton before Josh Hazlewood got rid of the Indian skipper for a 91-ball 89. From there on, Shreyas Iyer and Manish Pandey took over the reins and completed the win for the home side.

This was sweet revenge for the Virat Kohli-led side after they were stunned by the five-time world champions who had won the five-match ODI series 3-2 after having lost the first two matches when they had toured India in March last year.

WATCH: Sakshi Dhoni offers a sneak peek into MS Dhoni's mind-blowing collection of beastly bikes

Shocking: Glenn Maxwell hits the ground after ball slips out of bowler's hand