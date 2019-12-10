Hardik Pandya's 'December Vibes' With KL Rahul & Chahal Sets 'squad' Goals

India might be feeling the pang of all-rounder Hardik Pandya after the beating they took in the second T20 against West Indies at Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. Hardik Pandya, who has been out of action since August, is yet to make his comeback to the national side and is expected to return in January along with Jasprit Bumrah. The premier all-rounder has already begun training and is all set to return to international cricket as he eyes to secure a spot in the young Indian side for the T20 World Cup. While he has been away from the field, Hardik Pandya has remained very active on his social media, giving his fans all the updates about his life. Hardik Pandya took to Instagram to share a picture with his Indian teammates KL Rahul and Yuzvendra Chahal, captioning the picture with 'December vibes with these fellas'.

Hardik Pandya's squad and their December vibes

An injury-marred year for Hardik Pandya

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been out of action for many months now after having undergone surgery for his lower back issues. The Mumbai all-rounder first faced problems in his back during the Asia Cup campaign in the United Arab Emirates in September 2018. The injury resurfaced during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 which forced him to miss out on India’s tour of the West Indies that followed. He returned and played in the three-match T20I series against South Africa in October but he had not recovered fully. The right-hander had to undergo surgery which has kept him on the sidelines for quite some time now.

This year hasn’t been an ideal for Hardik Pandya, whether it is his on-field performances or his off-field shenanigans. He missed the Australian Test series due to an injury that India went on to win. He was also suspended from international cricket along with teammate KL Rahul for his derogatory remarks on women on an Indian talk show. The only solace for Hardik Pandya in 2019 was an impressive Indian Premier League campaign in which he contributed immensely to Mumbai Indians' title-winning campaign. However, he could not quite replicate his form in the World Cup. The all-rounder's injury opened doors for Mumbai based all-rounder Shivam Dube. He recently made his T20I debut against Bangladesh where he played a crucial role with the ball in the third and final T20I.

