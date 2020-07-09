Rohit Sharma Excited For Eng Vs WI Test Series, Fans Want Him To Return Soon Instead

International cricket returned on Wednesday, July 8 after a four-month hiatus with England taking on West Indies in the first of the three-match Test series at Rose Bowl, Southampton behind closed doors. Apparently, India’s limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma is excited by cricket’s return and recently expressed his enthusiasm for the ongoing England vs West Indies Test series. The opening batsman is currently homebound as a nationwide lockdown continues to remain in effect in India.

England vs West Indies: Rohit Sharma “can’t wait to be out there” himself

Rohit Sharma took to Twitter on July 8, i.e. on Day 1 of the England vs West Indies opening Test, to express his excitement for the return of the international game. In the caption, the Mumbai Indians captain wished his “best” to both teams and expressed his eagerness to engage in some cricketing action himself. Rohit Sharma was expected to lead Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) between March 29 and mid-May before the coronavirus global pandemic forced the BCCI to indefinitely postpone the tournament.

Rohit Sharma’s take on England vs West Indies 2020 series

Cricket is back 😃Positive scenes coming out from UK. So good to finally see some cricket being played. Wishing both teams the best. Can’t wait to be out there myself 🤞 #EngVsWI — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) July 8, 2020

England vs West Indies 2020: ENG vs WI Live streaming

The ENG vs WI live streaming in India will be available to viewers on the Sony Sports Network. Fans can also enjoy the ENG vs WI live streaming by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports to watch each ball of the live proceedings. The ENG vs WI live streaming would additionally be available on Sony LIV and Airtel TV.

Meanwhile, the much-awaited England vs West Indies opening Test began on a damp-squib note as rains squashed off more than 72 overs on Day 1. After interim captain Ben Stokes won the toss and opted to bat first, England lost opener Dom Sibley for a duck to an in-swinging ripper from Shannon Gabriel. Continuous rains called for an early end to the day's play with the home side placed at 35-1 in 17.4 overs.

IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma in Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma has been part of the Mumbai Indians line-up since IPL 2011. While he was given the leadership role two years later, he led his franchise to victories in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019 editions to make Mumbai Indians the most successful team in tournament’s history. During the IPL 2020 trading and transfer window, the franchise retained the cricketer for ₹15 crore (US$2 million). Rohit's first assignment is expected to be the IPL 2020 with the Mumbai Indians.

Image credit: Official Twitter accounts of Rohit Sharma and ICC