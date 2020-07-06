Rohit Sharma Becomes First Batsman To Score 5 Tons In One World Cup On July 6, 2019: Watch

Rohit Sharma etched his name in record books on July 6, 2019, after scoring a century against Sri Lanka in the group stage match of the 2019 Cricket World Cup in England. The Hitman's century against Sri Lanka made him the first player in the history of the tournament to score five centuries in the single edition of the marquee eveeent. Sharma surpassed Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara's record for the most number of centuries in one edition of the mega event. Sangakkara had scored four consecutive centuries in the 2015 World Cup.

Rohit Sharma centuries in World Cup

Coming to the Rohit Sharma centuries in the tournament, the Mumbai Indians skipper started the campaign with an unbeaten 122 against South Africa, before scoring 57 against Australia. The Rohit Sharma centuries that followed were against Pakistan (140 runs), England (102 runs), Bangladesh (104 runs) and Sri Lanka (103 runs).

Rohit Sharma centuries: Rohit Sharma innings against Sri Lanka

Chasing a target of 265 runs to win, Rohit Sharma scored 103 runs off just 94 deliveries to help the Men in Blue chase down the target with 7 wickets to spare. His knock was studded with 14 boundaries and two sixes while sharing a huge 189-run partnership with fellow opener KL Rahul for the opening wicket. Rohit Sharma was also declared ' Man of the Match' for his good show with the bat during the clash. Here's Rohit Sharma's century against Sri Lanka.

Apart from the century in the World Cup, Rohit Sharma has also recorded the highest individual score in the 50-over format against Sri Lanka itself. The Rohit Sharma 264 knock against the Lankans came at the Eden Gardens in 2014. The Rohit Sharma 264 innings consisted of 33 boundaries and 9 sixes. Despite taking 100 balls to get to his hundred, Rohit raced to 264 in just 173 balls, scoring the last 164 runs in just 73 balls.

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli named in 2003 World Cup squad

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were recently named by Sourav Ganguly to play in 2003 India's World Cup squad. while chatting with Team India cricketer Mayank Agarwal on Sunday, Ganguly said that he would pick Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah from India’s World Cup 2019 squad to play in his 2003 World Cup squad. The response from the BCCI President came after Mayank Agarwal read a fan question on chat show ‘DadaOpensWithMayank’.

(IMAGE: ICC)