Wasim Jaffer Takes Single With Just The Handle After Slow Ball Shatters His Bat

Veteran first-class batsman Wasim Jaffer completed a single run with just the handle of his bat after his timber was shattered by a delivery from Delhi pacer Kulwant Khejroliya. Wasim Jaffer, who currently plays for the Vidharbha team, was batting against Delhi in the 37th over when the incident occurred. After changing his bat on many occasions before the incident, Wasim Jaffer's bat snapped into half - off what looked like a normal delivery from the Delhi pacer, leaving the players in splits as a surprised Jaffer completed a single holding just the top of his bat with the other half lying on the pitch.

Wasim Jaffer's bat gets shattered by a normal delivery

KXIP rope in Wasim Jaffer as coach

Domestic cricket veteran Wasim Jaffer has been roped in by IPL side Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) as their batting coach for the next edition of the tournament. The appointment comes a day ahead of the IPL 2020 auctions and is another addition to the fresh appointments made by the team. Wasim Jaffer recently became the first cricketer to play 150 Ranji Trophy games and has more than a decade of experience as a batsman. Jaffer's appointment is the latest addition to the KXIP support staff after South African legend Jonty Rhodes was roped in as the fielding coach for the side. KXIP have not made an official announcement, however, have added Jaffer's name to their support staff list on their website.

Wasim Jaffer walks out for the 150th time

A 41-year-old Wasim Jaffer walked out to bat in yet another Ranji Trophy game, his 150th. Jaffer came in to bat after Vidarbha teammate KS Bharat was taken out by Andhra seamer CV Stephen. While Jaffer may have appreciated a good knock, he could not do much as Stephen removed him on the very first ball he faced. Wasim Jaffer's domestic career is something that only a few can replicate. Jaffer has the most number of runs in the Ranji Trophy - 11,775 runs and 40 centuries. Until 2014/15, Wasim Jaffer gave his services to the Mumbai team but in 2015/16 season, he moved to Vidarbha. Vidarbha won the 2017/18 and 2018/19 Ranji Trophy titles.

