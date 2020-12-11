Rohit Sharma Fitness Update Described By Wasim Jaffer Through THIS Funny Bollywood Meme

The Rohit Sharma fitness update is something that has been a keen topic of interest among many Indian cricket fans for a while. The Indian limited-overs vice-captain sustained a hamstring injury during the Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season in October, thus prompting the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to rule him out of the ODI and T20I series in Australia. As per a report by ANI, the cricketer has now passed the fitness test after he underwent rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

Also Read | India Vs Australia: Would Not Be Surprised If Tests Against India Get A Little Fiery: Cummins

Rohit Sharma fitness test result: Wasim Jaffer celebrates cricketer’s availability for Australia vs India Test series

The Rohit Sharma fitness test result as provided by the NCA indicates that the cricketer is now fit to participate in the upcoming Australia vs India Test Series Down Under. He will be departing for Australia on December 14, and under the Australian quarantine norms, Sharma will then have to spend 14 days in isolation before joining the team. While he will not be available for playing XI for the opening Test at Adelaide (December 17-21), it is likely that he will also have to skip the second Test in Melbourne as well (December 26-30).

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer expressed his joy on the positive Rohit Sharma fitness update with a hilarious meme on Twitter. The cricketer-turned-coach has been quite active on the micro-blogging site off late, where he has been expressing his opinions on cricketing matters in a comical manner. Here is a look at Wasim Jaffer’s tweet after the latest Rohit Sharma injury and fitness update.

Also Read | India Vs Australia: Virat Kohli Skips Pink-ball Warm-up Game, India Opt To Bat

Also Read | Parthiv Patel Joins IPL 2020 Champions Mumbai As Talent Scout A Day After Retirement

A look into Team India squad for Tests

Rohit Sharma’s availability in the team serves as a massive sigh of relief for Indian cricket fans, especially when captain Virat Kohli is set to return home after the opening India vs Australia Test. Here is a look at the entire Team India squad for Tests in Australia.

India Test squad: Virat Kohli (c) (first Test only), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin and Mohammed Siraj.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma injury: Cricketer Clears Fitness Test; May Head Down Under, Say Sources

Image source: BCCI and Wasim Jaffer Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.