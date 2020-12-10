Parthiv Patel Joins IPL 2020 Champions Mumbai As Talent Scout A Day After Retirement

A day after announcing retirement from international cricketer, veteran wicketkeeper-batsman has joined IPL 2020 champions Mumbai as the talent scout. The franchise announced the decision on Thursday as they roped in the cricketer with an experience of over two decades. The cricketer was a part of the Mumbai squad in 2015 and 2017 when it went on to win the title. The decision comes in just 5 months ahead of the next season of the IPL, for which the auctions are expected to be held soon.

“I had enjoyed my cricket playing for Mumbai, those momentous three years with the champion sides remain etched in my memory. It’s time now to turn a new chapter in my life. I am excited, confident, and thankful to the Mumbai Indians management for the opportunity presented to me,” said Patel on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the franchise owner Akash Ambani also expressed delight on having Patel roped in as the talent scout. I am very confident of his contribution to further enhance our scouting system with the depth of cricketing knowledge he possesses. Parthiv understands our ideology, the DNA of Mumbai, and what we are trying to create," he said.

Patel hangs up his boots

Sharing a post on his Twitter handle, the 35-year-old announced his retirement from international cricket. "I'm thankful to all the captains I have played under, I'm especially indebted to Dada, my first captain, who showed immense faith in me. I feel privileged to have been in the company of and learnt from stellar team mates, a lot of whom I can call friends today," he wrote.

Parthiv Patel's cricketing career

Parthiv Patel has featured in over 25 Test matches scoring over 934 runs for the national team. He has also featured in 38 ODIs for the Indian national cricket team, amassing 736 runs. The 2016-17 Ranji trophy winner has also featured for 2 T20Is for India. The wicketkeeper-batsman called curtains on an 18-year-long career after making his debut in 2002 as a teenager.

Patel had played his first Test match against England at Trent Bridge, at the young age of 17 years and 153 days. Despite becoming the youngest Test cricket’s wicketkeeper, the Gujarat cricketer failed to cement himself as a regular starter for India and was eventually not in the scheme of things after the rise of players like Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Dinesh Karthik. However, his first-class record is nothing but great as Patel captained the Gujarat Ranji team to its maiden Ranji Trophy win in 2016-17.

