Rohit Sharma Gets Sledged By Dale Steyn In 2013 Video Going Viral Online: Watch

India’s limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma made his international debut in 2007 as a 20-year-old. While the batting prodigy from Mumbai exhibited signs of his brilliance in his initial playing years itself, it was during the 2013 Champions Trophy in England when he took his game to another level. The cricketer was appointed as opener during India’s victorious campaign and he has remained one of the world’s most prolific run-scorers in limited-overs cricket since then.

2013’s Rohit Sharma vs Dale Steyn battle resurfaces online

A few months after the 2013 Champions Trophy, the Indian team toured South Africa for a set of Test and ODI matches. During the Durban Test, Team India were battling from behind to catch-up with their 166-run first-innings deficit. South African pace veteran Dale Steyn, who had earlier dismissed Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara in the same innings, got into a verbal duel with then inexperienced Test campaigner Rohit Sharma.

Quite recently, a Twitter user uploaded the footage of Rohit Sharma and Dale Steyn’s heated exchange on the micro-blogging site. The video, which has since gone viral, has Steyn provoking the Indian batsman repeatedly until he was finally dismissed by his new-ball partner Vernon Philander.

The heated incident began with the South African speedster saying “You just won’t score the runs” to Rohit Sharma, who was then batting at nine. The stump mic also picked the Proteas bowler saying “Only got one chance Rohit, one chance”. A while later, the right-handed batsman responded back by saying “We’ll see how you go when you come to India”, as paraphrased by on-air commentator Pommie Mbangwa.

The conversation went on as Dale Steyn reminded Sharma that “We are in Durban” now. The legendary pacer then said: “Rohit, you’ve played a handful of Test matches and you’ve done nothing in your career.” The Indian cricketer was later dismissed after scoring a hard-fought 25 as India went on to lose the match (and series) by 10 wickets.

Dale Steyn mocks Rohit Sharma during 2013 Durban Test, watch video

Rohit: "We'll see how you do when you come to India."



Dale: "You've played a handful of Tests and have done nothing in your career."



Furious Chat in 2013 pic.twitter.com/97trGl2uqC — Zakir Siddiqui (@BarestOfMargins) November 18, 2020

A look into Rohit Sharma career stats ahead of India vs Australia 2020 series

The Rohit Sharma career stats composes of some staggering numbers. Widely regarded as one of the greatest limited-overs batsman of all time, he has aggregated 9,115 runs in 224 ODIs and another 2,141 runs in 32 T20Is. The ‘HitMan’ holds the record of highest individual score in ODIs and also the record for most centuries (4) in international T20 matches.

While Rohit Sharma injury, which he sustained during Dream11 IPL 2020, has prompted the Indian selectors to omit him from India’s ODI and T20I squads for Australia tour, he is selected to represent the national side in the upcoming four-match Test Series Down Under. The India vs Australia 2020 Test series is scheduled to commence from December 17 onwards at the Adelaide Oval. Here is a look at the entire India squad for Australia tour for all three formats.

Updates - India’s Tour of Australia



The All-India Senior Selection Committee met on Sunday to pick certain replacements after receiving injury reports and updates from the BCCI Medical Team.



More details here - https://t.co/8BSt2vCaXt #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/Ge0x7bCRBU — BCCI (@BCCI) November 9, 2020

Image source: cricket.com.au

