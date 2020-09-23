Rohit Sharma Gives Pat Cummins A Run For His Money, Smacks Him For 2 Sixes In His 1st Over

Just as Kolkata kickstart their IPL 2020 campaign against defending champions Mumbai at Abu Dhabi, skipper Rohit Sharma has started off with a thunderous start. The Mumbai skipper gave Pat Cummins - the most expensive overseas player in IPL - a run for his money as he clobbered him for two massive sixes in his very first over. The Kolkata franchises acquired the Australian vice-captain for a whopping amount of Rs 15.50 crores in the auction.

While Mumbai started off slow losing the wicket of Quinton de Kock in the second over itself. However, the blow did not dent Mumbai's plans as Suryakumar Yadav and skipper Rohit Sharma kept going. At the time of publishing, Mumbai are 76/1 at the end of 7.4 overs. Watch Sharma's two glorious sixes off Pat Cummins here

Kolkata face Mumbai

Title-holders Mumbai take on the former champions Kolkata in the fifth match of the Dream11 IPL 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday evening. Both teams will be looking to add first two points in their tally. This is Mumbai's second outing in the tournament. They had lost their season opener against arch-rivals Chennai by wickets on Saturday evening.

Rohit Sharma & Co. will be hoping to come back strongly after their first defeat. Batting collapse and sloppy fielding were what had led the reigning champions down in the first game. Before that contest, the four-time champions had not succeeded in winning their opening match since the 2012 edition and after that loss, they will have to wait another day in order to put that dismal record behind them. The two-time champions on the other hand will be eager to get off to a winning start.

